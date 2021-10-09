How to work with Windows 11 Widget Panel

Windows 11 introduced a new Widgets panel, where you can access a variety of update information using a configurable topic box (called a Microsoft Information Card). It’s made up of two sections: a Top section that offers widgets for weather, sports, your latest photos, and other personalized topics, and a News section that offers clickable titles from a variety of sources.

Here’s how to get the most out of current Windows 11 widgets.

Access Your Widgets

To access widgets, select the widget icon in the taskbar (it’s the one that looks like a square divided into white and blue squares). You can also hit the Window + W keys or, if you have a touchscreen, swipe in from the left.

You’ll probably see a variety of starter widgets at the top that give you information about sports scores, weather, stock prices, and any images you have in your OneDrive account. There’s also a search field and a button that lets you add new widgets. Under that, you can scroll down to find several news sources.

adjust your widgets

There are several ways you can make changes to your widget panel.

To move your widget around, long press on the top of the widget until you see an open hand. (This is in contrast to a “pointing” hand, which enables you to click a link.) You can then change its position on the panel.

To resize a widget, remove it from its panel, or customize it, click on the three dots in the upper right corner. The selections you see will depend on the widget; For example, the weather widget can be small, medium, or large, and you can customize it to set a default location and work in Fahrenheit or Celsius. The Photos app, meanwhile, is only medium or large in size and doesn’t have any other customizations.

Click on the widget’s name in the top left corner, and you’ll be taken to a separate page where you can access more information – more details on the weather, for example, or more latest sports scores.

If you want to see the current selection of widgets available, click the “Add Widget” button that is between your widget and the News Feed. It’s not a big list right now—I counted 11, all available manufactured by Microsoft. Hopefully, though, additional third-party entries will be coming.

news feed

The News section is below the “Add Widget” button. This is led by a “Top Stories” section that highlights multiple titles, followed by individual stories. Both come with Facebook-like icons that you can attach to each story (including thumbs up, heart, “surprised,” “thinking,” sad, or angry).

Select the three dots next to each title, and you can view more or less stories like this one, hide stories from that source, save it for later (in other words, bookmark it), or save it. report a. Any bookmarked stories will have a gray square around those three dots.

personalize your interests

The “Add Widget” button also provides a link (in the lower-left corner) to tell the widget app what you are and isn’t interested in. (You can get to the same spot by clicking the three dots next to it. Select a news item and “Manage interests”.)

Either way, you’ll end up on the Microsoft start page—essentially, the settings page for the Edge browser. Using the “My Interests” tab, you can tell Windows what types of news you want or don’t want. On the left side of the page, you can choose from categories like News, Sports, Travel, Health, and more; As you click on each of those categories, you’ll get a list of specific topics in the main window. For example, if you choose “Entertainment,” you can choose from topics such as “Celebrities,” “Music,” or “Books.”

Other tabs you can choose from include “Profile” (which introduces you to the “Microsoft News Community”), “My Saves” (any stories you’ve saved), “History” (what you’ve read). A list of stories (the last 48 hours), and “Experience Settings”. You might want to see this one last time: It lets you choose the language of your feed (the default is English) or turn a number of features on and off, including a Facebook-like feedback icon. You can also toggle off some basic information cards, such as finance or weather.

Currently, Windows 11 widgets seem to be more of a curiosity or a way to take a quick break than an actual tool. However, if and when third-party widgets become available, Widgets Pane can be really useful.