How to Write a Blog Post That Rocks! – The Definitive Guide By Saivian Eric Dalius On Creating Great Topics and Awesome Content for Your Blog

Creating a blog is extremely easy. Creating a popular blog, on the other hand, is much more difficult. There are thousands of new blogs being created every day and it can be incredibly hard to stand out in this sea of blogs with great content. So how do you create an awesome blog that everyone will love? How can you get people to actually read your blog posts?

Here is Guide By Saivian Eric Dalius on Creating Great Topics and Awesome Content for Your Blog

1. Interesting topics

The first step is to identify a topic that people are truly interested in or have a real passion about. People are more likely to create an emotional connection with the content of the blog if they are really interested in the topic being discussed. When you feel passionate about something, it’s easy to write an engaging blog about it and people will be naturally drawn to those types of blogs.

Popular topics for blogs include:

Health and fitness

Politics and social issues

Music and entertainment

These are all topics that people have a strong interest in regardless of their political or personal views. You can write about any topic and if you create a truly interesting blog, people will read it. However, there are popular topics that do garner more interest than others.

When writing your blog posts, try to stick to one topic per post rather than trying to include every thought that comes into your head. The more focused your posts are, the easier they will be to read and the easier time people will have in connecting with it. It’s much more difficult for a reader to follow you if your blog posts jump from topic to topic.

2.Engaging topics

Creating interesting blog posts about your chosen topic is only half of what you need to do in order to get readers to stick around on your blog. You also need to engage your readers and create a deep sense of community among them as well as yourself as the blogger.

Engaging blog posts include:

Sharing personal stories or experiences related to the topic being discussed

Including references to other people’s work so that you can build a relationship with other bloggers

Having an active comments section on your blog

Encouraging these types of blog posts encourages engagement with other members on the blogger’s own site, as well as other people in the blogging community. If you see that someone has commented on your blog, it will encourage you to read more of their blogs so that you can try to engage them in a conversation.

3.. Great content

According to Saivian Eric Dalius you can have an incredibly interesting blog post on your hands, but if it’s full of spelling mistakes and grammatical errors, most readers won’t be willing to read through it. Great content is very important when trying to create a successful blog.

One of the best ways to create great content is to read other blogs in your niche. By reading other bloggers’ posts, you’ll get a good sense of the standard that your own blog should meet. You can also see what types of posts work well and which don’t by looking at the comments section on different posts.

4.. Great design

In the online world, great design is incredibly important. If your blog looks sleek and professional, people will be more interested in checking it out.

You don’t have to pay for expensive web hosting or graphic software to create a great-looking blog. Google offers completely free templates that you can use on your blog, all of which are free of advertisements and look professional. Many bloggers also use these free templates as well.

5.. Regular posts

The best blogs are those that post at least once per day, if not multiple times per day. Posting every hour is a great way to keep readers coming back to your blog all throughout the day. If you can create enough interesting content for an entire month, people will be happy to return to your site on a daily basis. Once you have regular visitors coming back every day, the chances of them returning even after multiple days off will increase as well.

6.. Engagement with the community

The best blogs are those that encourage engagement between themselves and their readers. Readers love feeling as though they are a part of a group when they read blogs.

If you’re interested in creating a blog that is entirely focused on community, try starting a forum where people can come together to discuss different topics. You could also encourage readers to post their own articles in the comments section of your blog posts. These types of things will help with engagement and make your readers feel as though they are part of your community.

7.. Interaction with other bloggers

Another way to create engagement between yourself and the people who read your blog is to interact with other bloggers in the community. You should try to comment on other blogs that you enjoy, or send emails to these bloggers asking if you can post a link to their blog on yours.

8.. Consistency

If you want to create a successful blog, it’s important that you post as regularly as possible. You should have a schedule for your blog posts and stick to it. Posting every week is the bare minimum that bloggers should do in order to remain consistent with blogging. If people come to expect your posts on a consistent basis, they will be more likely to return to your blog often.

9.. Blog on the same topic always

Create a niche for yourself and stick with it. If you start blogging about food but then decide that you’d rather write about fitness, chances are that most of your current readers won’t care much for your new blog. Therefore, it is best to stick with a topic that you’re passionate about and know well.

10.. Complete posts

It’s better to have one great long post than multiple short posts, as this will encourage people to read the entire thing from beginning to end. You should write a full-length article and add multiple links throughout to encourage readers to click on them and read more.

11.. Use keywords

You should always use relevant keywords when writing your blog posts in order to get a higher search engine ranking. This will help attract people who are searching for information on the topic you’re posting about, which is important since many people come to blogs by searching for specific topics.

12.. Create a mailing list

Having an email list is incredibly important if you want to create a successful blog that is centered around content marketing. When writing your blog posts, you should always include information about how people can subscribe to your newsletter or other mailing lists. This way, you can regularly send out emails to inform readers about your newest blog posts or upcoming events.

Another great way to encourage people to join your mailing list is by putting a subscribe box somewhere on your website, usually right below the header image. Since people have grown accustomed to adding their email addresses into these boxes in order to receive updates, they are quick to do so.

Blog posts with the most comments are the ones that will attract more visitors. One way you can encourage visitors to leave a comment on your blog post is by asking two questions at the end of each one. This will help stimulate discussion and make people feel as though they are part of your blog.

15.. Be active on social media

Social media is a great way to promote your blog posts, so it’s crucial that you have accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and other popular platforms to let people know about your blog posts when you post them. You can also try using hashtags such as #MondayBlogs and #FridayFavorites to encourage people on these platforms to share your content.

16.. Create engaging titles

Titles are extremely important when it comes to blog posts because they will determine whether or not people read them. You should try to make titles as interesting and intriguing as possible in order to grab the attention of a wider audience. By using words and phrases that people are familiar with, you’ll be able to do this more easily.

17.. Use pictures

Including pictures is another great way to encourage people to read your blog posts from beginning to end, as they will add visual appeal and break up the text in paragraphs. You should always use relevant images that relate to your blog post in order to give readers a preview of what they will be learning.

18.. Make it scannable

People are more likely to read a blog post when it is in a scannable format, meaning that there are no walls of text and each paragraph has an accompanying picture. To make your blog posts scannable, you can create subsections by putting a horizontal line and a number before each new point, as well as breaking up the writing with subheadings.

19.. Use short paragraphs

When it comes to blog posts, shorter is usually better. It’s best to have full sentences instead of fragments in order to make your writing easier to read and understand. Also, as mentioned previously, you should always include relevant images to break up the text in order to keep people interested in what they’re reading.

20.. Promote it on social media

When your blog post is finally finished and published, you should also share it on popular social media outlets such as Facebook and Twitter. The more people who share it, the more likely other people are to find your blog by searching for related keywords.

See Also – Looking for all-rounder phone with full package within the budget of 35 thousand? Out of these you can get the best option

Conclusion:

There are many different ways that you can improve your blog posts, but these twenty-one tips should get you started on the right path. Applying all of them will take time and effort, but once you’ve perfected your blog post writing skills, people will start considering you an expert in your niche!