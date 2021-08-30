How Track and Field Aimed for Inclusion But Instead Sidelined its Star Athletes.



Leeper’s favorite running legs were about 6ft 6in tall when he competed. In 2018, he ran the 400 meters in 44.42 seconds, standing out as the next great blade runner. Time would have earned him a spot on the United States Olympic team in 2016.

However, depending on the methods World Athletics began to rely on as a result of that performance – set by the International Paralympic Committee – he should have competed at around 6 feet tall. By the time Leeper landed in Weyand’s lab for evaluation, he was trying to get approval to run in his legs that were around 6ft 3in. World Athletics would not budge.

The advantage, Weyand explained, was that the more Leeper can do with his legs, the more ground he can cover while his J-shaped “feet” are in contact with the ground. Other runners do not have the option of lengthening their limbs to gain speed, he noted.

Weyand and his team calculated that Leeper would most likely sacrifice a tenth of a meter per second in speed for every inch lost in height. When they tested it, that’s exactly what happened. In a series of decisions over the next two months, Leeper’s efforts to compete for a berth in the Olympics were dismissed.

And yet, even Weyand recognized that science has its limits, which made Coe’s efforts to strike a balance between inclusion and competitive fairness so difficult.

Predicting and quantifying the benefits of a mechanical leg in the lab is much easier, Weyand said, than hormone levels. Understanding why and to what extent a naturally high testosterone level helps a runner at 100, 200 or 10,000 meters is a different challenge.

“These problems are much more difficult,” Weyand said.

Coe knows this and he’s received a lot of criticism, but he’s not backing down no matter how tall the stars can’t compete.

“I’m not saying the world is a just place,” he said.