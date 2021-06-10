How Trump’s Political Legacy Is on the Ballot in the Virginia Governor’s Race



That’s a problem that Mr. McAuliffe takes critically.

After he clinched a straightforward victory in the Democratic main Tuesday evening, Mr. McAuliffe — who’s looking for to switch Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat who’s constitutionally barred from looking for one other time period — sought to evoke his occasion by warning them that Mr. Youngkin’s potential to self-finance is a menace that have to be taken critically. “There are 75 million the explanation why Glenn Youngkin may win,” Mr. McAuliffe instructed supporters, alluding to how a lot the Republican may spend on the marketing campaign.

If Mr. Youngkin is ready to spend sufficient cash to outline himself to voters earlier than Democrats do it, and if President Biden’s reputation wanes by November — because it did with former President Barack Obama in 2009, the final time Republicans received the governorship right here — Mr. Youngkin shall be positioned to no less than make the race shut.

In distinction to the final two Virginia governor’s races, the G.O.P.’s conservative and extra establishment-aligned factions are united behind Mr. Youngkin.

“That is completely winnable for Republicans,” mentioned Jerry Kilgore, a former state lawyer common and a Republican who as soon as ran for governor himself. “But when he loses, there shall be a variety of depressed individuals, as a result of there’s a variety of optimism proper now.”

To prevail, Mr. Youngkin must exhibit some Simone Biles-like footwork on the subject of answering for his occasion’s model and, in explicit, Mr. Trump, the former and doubtlessly future standard-bearer.

“I don’t suppose he’s coming this yr,” Mr. Youngkin mentioned in response to a query of whether or not he wished Mr. Trump to marketing campaign with him.

Standing outdoors a country-music-themed bar in the Tidewater area in the state’s southeast, the place he grew up earlier than amassing his fortune at the Carlyle Group in Washington, Mr. Youngkin was plainly extra in contrasting his lack of political expertise with Mr. McAuliffe’s a long time as a celebration insider.

And after just lately successful a hard-fought Republican nomination contest, Mr. Youngkin additionally appeared aware of Mr. Trump’s grip on the occasion and didn’t need to slight a celebration chief who’s famously delicate to slights.

“I don’t suppose his schedule is — I feel he has his schedule and is about to go to different locations,” Mr. Youngkin tried once more.