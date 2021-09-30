How Tyson’s Vaccine Mandate is working

Exclusive: Inside Tyson’s Vaccine Drive

On August 3, Tyson Foods announced that it would require coronavirus vaccines for all of its 120,000 employees in the US. About two months later, DealBook spoke to Tyson’s chief medical officer, Dr. Claudia Coplin, about the consequences of their decision.

91 percent of Tyson’s US workforce is now fully vaccinated. When it announced the mandate “as a condition of employment,” less than half of its workforce was vaccinated. Tyson did not issue vaccinations by type of worker, but “certainly the vaccination rate among our frontline workers was lower than among our office-based workers,” Dr. Koplin said.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union supported the mandate in return for more benefits, such as paid sick leave. Frontline workers have until November 1 to get vaccinated (or request a waiver), while the company’s roughly 6,000 office workers have until October 1 to do so. Similar to the company overall, Tyson said that about 91 percent of its 31,000 union employees are now vaccinated. Unlike some other large companies, Tyson has not faced any lawsuits over its mandate.

The vaccination of a poultry plant went from 78 percent to 100 percent after the arrival of Kovid near the house. A viral video about Caleb Reeves, a young Arkansas man who died of COVID, helped expose young people to the risk of the virus, “and we have many young frontline workers,” said Dr. Koplin said. Reeves’ uncle worked at the Tyson Plant, and the video “gave him a personal connection to saying, ‘Hey, this could be my family too,'” Dr. Koplin said.