How Ukraine negotiated with the Taliban and saved 96 Afghans

For Ukrainians, it was a crash course in dealing with a Taliban government grappling with internal divisions, bureaucratic chaos and a barely-controlled penchant for violence. For days, the Taliban refused to release people whom the Ukrainians were hoping to rescue, repeatedly changing the terms of the evacuation deal, seeking official recognition from the Ukrainian government, and at one point Threatening the commander of the aircraft.

But on Thursday, finally, Afghans stepped into Ukraine’s capital Kiev on a foggy autumn night, after a flight that turned an unexpected lifeline after many people gave up hope of survival.

“I had been waiting for the evacuation for a month and a half, but my family and I could never make it through,” said Kharimi, 38, who arrived in Kiev with six family members, including a young daughter, who told them. Hopefully now is the chance in the future. “First Ukraine, then God heard our prayer.” The New York Times is referring to Afghans only by their first names to protect their identity.

In the first weeks after Kabul’s fall to the Taliban on August 15, a coalition of nations launched a massive, if often haphazard, effort to evacuate thousands of Afghans suddenly in grave danger because of their work for foreign governments or the Afghan security services. , organized the airlift. But without a US security blanket – the last US C-17 cargo plane left in late August – few countries are prepared to put their planes and their people at risk to continue the evacuation, leaving thousands of at-risk Afghans to escape. There are some options available. .