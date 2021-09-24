How Ukraine negotiated with the Taliban and saved 96 Afghans
KYIV, Ukraine — Before departing for Afghanistan, an elite team of Ukrainian soldiers gathered in a circle outside the airport and passed around a bottle of whiskey, a ritual to calm the nerves.
It was the morning of September 16, and soldiers, members of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Service, known as GUR, were about to take a daring plunge into the unknown: fly to Kabul and evacuate about 100 people, believed to be a mixture. Ukrainian citizens and Afghans are known to be at high risk. They had conducted similar rescue operations since the fall of Kabul in mid-August, but it would be the first since US troops left the Taliban in full control.
Before boarding the plane, a senior officer called on the commander, General Kirillo O. Budanov, that the Taliban had guaranteed that the plane could land at Kabul’s international airport, remain there unhindered until evacuation, and then depart safely. The whole process, he was assured, would only take a few hours.
“Do you believe them?” General Budanov asked.
Ultimately, it will take seven days, two trips to Kabul and a nervous rattling marathon of talks with novice and jumpy Taliban functionaries before the team returns to Kiev. They took with them 96 exhausted Afghans, including a group of Vatican-sponsored university students and a 3-year-old boy who was injured in a terrorist attack on the AB gate of Kabul airport last month.
For Ukrainians, it was a crash course in dealing with a Taliban government grappling with internal divisions, bureaucratic chaos and a barely-controlled penchant for violence. For days, the Taliban refused to release people whom the Ukrainians were hoping to rescue, repeatedly changing the terms of the evacuation deal, seeking official recognition from the Ukrainian government, and at one point Threatening the commander of the aircraft.
But on Thursday, finally, Afghans stepped into Ukraine’s capital Kiev on a foggy autumn night, after a flight that turned an unexpected lifeline after many people gave up hope of survival.
“I had been waiting for the evacuation for a month and a half, but my family and I could never make it through,” said Kharimi, 38, who arrived in Kiev with six family members, including a young daughter, who told them. Hopefully now is the chance in the future. “First Ukraine, then God heard our prayer.” The New York Times is referring to Afghans only by their first names to protect their identity.
In the first weeks after Kabul’s fall to the Taliban on August 15, a coalition of nations launched a massive, if often haphazard, effort to evacuate thousands of Afghans suddenly in grave danger because of their work for foreign governments or the Afghan security services. , organized the airlift. But without a US security blanket – the last US C-17 cargo plane left in late August – few countries are prepared to put their planes and their people at risk to continue the evacuation, leaving thousands of at-risk Afghans to escape. There are some options available. .
Enter Ukraine, a small but war-hardened nation, after years of war with Russia-backed separatists. After the fall of Kabul, Ukraine’s giant Ilyushin military aircraft were among the first to arrive to help with the evacuation. At one point, a group of Ukrainian GUR officers left airport security and, firing their rifles into the air, cleared a path for a pair of buses carrying journalists to safety.
Even though the Americans are gone, the Ukrainian mission continues, said General Budanov, who at age 35 has spent a fifth of his life in combat behind enemy lines as a military intelligence officer.
“Most countries in the West, in my opinion, will do nothing if it is dangerous,” he said. “We’ve been living with a war for seven years, so our understanding of what’s dangerous is a little different.”
The 16 September operation was in trouble from the start. As the plane landed in Kabul, Taliban officials announced that they would not allow the evacuation without a written appeal from the Ukrainian government addressed to the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”.
“This can and will be interpreted as an act of recognition of his government, which we categorically refuse to do,” said General Budanov.
The aircraft returned to Kiev on 19 September before heading back to Kabul. There he was sitting while the team was on the ground and officials in Ukraine had tense talks with a changing squad of Taliban officials, each of whom claimed to be the man in charge.
“The biggest difficulty was that there was no hierarchical authority,” said one of the Ukrainian officials involved in the operation, who, like the others, spoke only on condition that his name would not be used. “Every person who has some sort of badge is sure he knows what is best. It took so long to solve every issue.”
Even a seemingly minor disagreement threatened to sabotage the entire mission. Ukrainians had created a printed list of evacuation names with each family highlighted in a different color. The Taliban refused to accept this, unexpectedly demanding that the printout be in black and white.
“And then it came to me,” said a senior master officer. “They ban music; They ban art. And we send them a document printed in color, and they’re like, What’s with this pornography.” The printout was sent back in black and white.
For the Ukrainian team, the four days and nights they spent camping on a chartered commercial airliner were slightly more comfortable than life in front of the house, although the occasional and inexplicable burst of gunfire in the vicinity of the plane was nerve-wracking. Used to explode.
Understand the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the turmoil that followed the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, limb amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their origin story and their records as rulers.
However, it was painful for those evacuated. For about a week, they arrived at 6 a.m. daily in the hope of boarding the flight and waiting at the airport for 12 hours before becoming disheartened. Once they reached the gate, they held boarding passes in hand, before saying that no flights were leaving.
One of the evicted people, 36-year-old, who declined to be named because he worked for Afghan security services and studied in the United States, said Taliban officials had twice threatened him. had called. He said he changed his location every 24 hours as a security precaution and feared he would be recognized every time he went to the airport hoping to board a Ukrainian flight.
“I have put my life and my relatives in danger,” he said.
Ukrainian officials said the rescue operation nearly collapsed on Wednesday evening, when security officials at the airport said the plane was to depart without evacuation in 30 minutes, or the plane would be commandeered.
Ukrainian officials would not give details on how they overcame the standoff, but they cited assistance from Turkey, Pakistan and Qatar as well as Ukraine’s ambassador Wali Monvar from the previous Afghan government, who remained in her post in Kiev. Huh.
A white plane carrying Afghan people touched down under a dark sky in Kiev on Thursday evening. The first to land were three young siblings, two girls and a boy, wearing identical Disney hoodies. Red Cross workers waited at a closed terminal at Boryspil International Airport with tea and gold foil blankets to protect themselves from the unseasonal cold. While some of the evacuees were Ukrainian citizens, mainly Afghans who had studied or worked in the country, many never imagined ending up in such a place.
Nazir, 39, a professor of fine arts at the University of Herat, before fleeing with his wife and three children destroyed his gallery instead of letting it fall into the hands of the Taliban. He wore a large silver ring with black, green and red stones, the national colors of Afghanistan.
“I left everything behind,” he said. “My country, my land, my students, my family, my heart.”
About two dozen people on the original list of Ukrainians remained in Afghanistan, mostly because they lacked valid travel documents when they showed up at the airport. In total, Ukraine has now evacuated more than 700 people, including journalists from The Wall Street Journal, Stars and Stripes and USA Today, said Andrey B. Yermak, the President of Ukraine’s chief of staff.
“Ukraine will not leave its citizens or citizens of other countries in danger,” Yermak said.
GUR leadership and other top Ukrainian officials are planning to study the mission and determine how to make future runs in Kabul more smoothly. For now, General Budanov said he was happy to have his people safely home.
At the airport on Thursday night, when the Afghan refugees were handed over to immigration officials, the general again gathered his team in a circle, took out a bottle of Jack Daniels and passed it on.
