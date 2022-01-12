How Vermonters can get free COVID tests delivered to their doors





MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — In partnership with the Nationwide Institute of Well being and Amazon, Vermont is launching a program on Wednesday that may ship take a look at kits to properties. The state’s Say Sure! COVID Dwelling Take a look at program kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and demand for deliveries shortly overwhelmed the Vermont Division of Well being web site.

Shift away from contact tracing prompts confusion



Folks clamoring to order up to two of the preliminary provide of 350,000 at-home COVID-19 take a look at kits had been unable to load the division’s testing web page to join. Going immediately to the Say Sure! website yielded higher outcomes. The location mentioned confirmed orders would arrive in a single to two weeks.

A spokesperson for the Scott Administration addressed the problem after the location appeared to go down:

We’re inspired to see such excessive demand for this pilot mission. Almost 200,000 tests have already efficiently been ordered, and we anticipate the rest to go in a short time. Our federal companions who created the web site are working quick, and though demand is excessive, many individuals are getting via. They advocate people who should not refresh and take a look at once more a number of minutes later. It’s vital to notice that this pilot program affords testing as well as to the tons of of hundreds of tests that might be distributed this week to little one care packages, faculties, long run care amenities and different group companions. As of yesterday, there have been nonetheless hundreds of PCR testing appoints obtainable via the VDH web site, and we encourage individuals to make the most of these alternatives, as properly. Jason Maulucci

Press Secretary

Workplace of Governor Phil Scott

Vermont faculties obtain new steerage amid omicron surge

READ Also 1887 time capsule found inside Robert E. Lee Monument

This system was developed by the Nationwide Institutes of Well being and is anticipated to ship up to 500,000 just lately bought speedy COVID-19 tests to households throughout the state in two phases, starting with 350,000 tests. Particulars of when the 150,000 further tests could also be made obtainable are nonetheless to be decided.

“Speedy tests proceed to be an vital software, particularly given what we’ve realized about omicron,” Scott mentioned. “Whereas PCR tests are nonetheless helpful, they take too lengthy in lots of cases due to the velocity wherein omicron transmits.”

Massachusetts distributing 26M speedy COVID tests



Well being Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says he’s wanting into how lengthy these tests can keep exterior or in a mailbox due to temperature necessities, however says Vermonters shouldn’t be too involved.