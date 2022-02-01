How was her family’s reaction to Ananya Pandey’s intimate scene in Gehraiyaan, the actress herself told

Ananya told that her mother reads the script of every film. When Ananya wants to do something, her father Chunky Pandey doesn’t interfere much. They want to see my work.

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is in a lot of headlines these days for her film ‘Gheraiyaan’. She is promoting her film these days. The actress has done many bold scenes in this film. In an interview to E-Times, Ananya talked about this film. He was asked what would be the reaction of his family to his intimate scene. To which she said that she is waiting to know this.

Many intimate scenes have been shown in Shakun Batra’s film Ghareyayan. The film is scheduled to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi are also playing important roles in this film. All the actors of the film are busy promoting the film.

The film depicts a complicated modern relationship and infidelity. The song ‘Dubey’ of this film is being liked a lot. In this film, intimate scenes of Deepika and Siddhant will be seen. Deepika has done such scenes in the past as well. But this will be the first such film for Ananya Pandey. In this film, he has left no stone unturned to win hearts with his style.

Along with this, the actress is currently dominated on social media due to her new look. People are very much liked by his stylish look. She is giving competition to Deepika’s looks during the promotion of the film.