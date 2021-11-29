How was the experience of shooting Aarya 2 during the pandemic? Sushmita Sen shared! How was the experience of shooting ‘Aarya 2’ during the pandemic, shares Sushmita Sen!

After emerging as one of India’s most entertaining thrillers with an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series, Arya is all set to foray into the digital space with Season 2. What makes it one of the most awaited OTT series is its surprising twist. The key question that the trailer raised is – ‘Can Arya Sareen escape her past, or will her own family betray her again?’ Disney+ Hotstar, Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films are excited to present Aarya Season 2 starring Sushmita Sen.

Created and produced for India by Ram Madhvani, the series is an official adaptation of the hit Dutch series Penoza by NL Film (Banijay Group). Arya Season 2 will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar starting December 10, 2021. Ahead of the release of the second season of Aarya, Sushmita Sen has shared her experience on shooting for the show amid the pandemic. Sushmita says, “We have become lockdown specialists now!

We either release or shoot during the lockdown, that’s our new thing! On our farewell when we finished shooting for Arya 2, we said how lucky we were to be working during the pandemic. Sushmita said, “My God! The definition of bubble is now etched in my mind forever.

It is seriously tough for any crew member to work in a PPE kit, working 10 hours a day from head to toe covered! And the constant tests, ensuring that we stay away from our families, being quarantined for 7-10 days before starting work, all these measures seemed difficult initially. But at the Big Picture, we were filled with gratitude for being able to work in a time like this and be able to create something that you love.

I mean Aarya Season 2 is a huge leap forward from the first season!” At the end, “It’s nice to see the same series moving forward with so much speed and difference, when you’ve already taken the story miles and it There was always a question mark! Ram Madhvani used to say what will we do for the rest of the season? There’s already a lot and then he used to say, wait for it, we have a lot of content;

We have a great theme! So, it was wonderful to work during the lockdown period, we had to shoot in Jaipur which is Arya’s hometown and of course the patchwork was done in Mumbai, so our schedule was largely covered during the lockdown.”

Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Arya Sareen with actors Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani. Don’t miss Arya’s return as a lioness for ultimate revenge from 10th December 2021 only on Disney+ Hotstar..

Monday, November 29, 2021