How Was the First Day of Recreational Weed Sales in New Jersey? – Gadget Clock

New Jersey kicked off the first day of recreational marijuana sales last Thursday — and according to the state, the 12 participating dispensaries sold cannabis products to thousands and raked in nearly $2 million in sales in just one day.

The state reported Wednesday that 12,438 customers kicked off the first day of recreational marijuana sales on April 21, grossing nearly $1.9 million.

Since the launch of recreational marijuana sales, the state has seen steady lines at the dispensaries. Additionally, the state notes that medicinal cannabis products have also been strong over the last 30 days with roughly 64,000 ounces of products dispensed to patients and their caregivers.

“We expected sales to be substantial and the data shows that the market is effectively serving both adult-use consumers and patients,” said Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, the agency that establishes and enforces the rules and regulations pertaining to the licensing, cultivation, testing, sale and purchase of cannabis in the state.

The state says that there have not been any “substantiated reports” of supply issues for medicinal marijuana patients, but that officials continue to monitor the supply.

“We continue to monitor inventory and access for patients and are prepared to take enforcement action against any ATC that does not meet the requirements for patient access and supply,” Brown said.