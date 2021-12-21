How was the work of Yogi government? people gave this answer

In the survey of ABP News C Voter, the question was asked how is the functioning of CM Yogi. In response to this question, 42 percent of the people said that the work of CM was good. At the same time, 20 percent of the people called it average and 38 percent of the people called it bad.

ABP C-Voter’s survey has once again shown that BJP is in a strong position. In the survey, 53 percent people said that they do not want to change the government. Although 47 percent people are not happy with the functioning of the government and want to change the government, but they are facing a situation of inferiority complex. That is, overall more than half the people are in favor of Yogi.

According to ABP News, the opinion of 13,230 people has been taken in this survey. This survey is from December 15 to December 21. In the survey of ABP News C Voter, an attempt has been made to know how Yogi’s functioning is on the test of the public. An attempt was also made in the survey to know whether the public is angry with his performance. Are they looking for some other option? The conclusions that came out are as per the wishes of the Yogi government.

In the new survey, there has been a decrease of 1 percent in those who like the work of CM Yogi as compared to the previous survey. In the survey of December 18, 43 per cent of the people had described the functioning of the Yogi government as better.

The number of people angry with the Yogi government has also come down compared to December 16. In the survey of 16, there were 48 percent people who were in favor of changing the government. However, in the survey of 21, this figure has come down by 1 percent to 47. Angry with the government, but on the question of not wanting to change, the situation has seen alarm bells for Yogi. While 28 percent of the people were in this category on December 15, now their number has come down to 27 percent. People are seen in favor of Yogi on the question of not getting angry and do not want to change the government. On 15 this figure was 25 percent but now it has increased to 26 percent.

On the question of the reporter, a BJP leader said that Yogi ji’s government is coming with full majority. Another leader said that the public has made up its mind to bring Yogi Raj again to establish a crime-free society. A lawyer of the High Court told the reporter that BJP works to divide people. On the other hand, the SP leader said that if the survey is liked by the people of BJP, then it is not very good, then they start speaking directly.