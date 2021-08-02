How Wilfredo León, a Cuban Émigré, Became a Polish Volleyball God

León said that when he started playing for the Cuban national junior team there were 10 players his age who were almost as good as him. After two years, eight of them had resigned. Other Cuban stars, who could have made a very impressive Cuban national team, are now scattered around the world, including Yoandy Leal, who plays for Brazil, and Osmany Juantorena and Angel Dennis, who now represent Italy.

Similar to other Cuban stars, León said he received several offers of citizenship after leaving the island nation in 2014, some of which included a significant sum of money. He chose Poland mainly because he had a Polish girlfriend, Malgorzata León, who is now his wife and the mother of his two children, and because Poland loves volleyball.

“I was not interested in using my privacy as a business plan,” he said. “You have to choose a country because you love a country.”

Volleyball, however, was his first love, since his parents enrolled him in a recreation program to get him off the streets of Santiago de Cuba. At 11, León was playing in tournaments abroad for the junior national team.

He also lived for long periods of time on the top floor of a dormitory where the rain poured through the ceiling and he had to lug two buckets of water from a nearby well up four flights of stairs to bathe or do his bath. laundry.

By age 14, León had grown to 6-foot-4 and was asked to start training with the senior team. Conditions were a little better after that, he said, but not by much. He had competed before in Mexico City, where he had seen restaurants and shops teeming with food and clothing, and knew that a better life might be within reach.