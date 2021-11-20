How will look of Villain John Abraham in Pathan has gone shirtless in the Shah Rukh Khan film | How will the look of Villain John Abraham in Pathan, the actor himself gave the biggest information about his character!

News oi-Varsha Rani

Talking about the biggest films of the year 2022, it includes Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan film. In whose preparations Shahrukh Khan is busy these days. Shahrukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero in the year 2018. This film did not get a good response from the fans and critics and now King Khan Pathan from the box office after almost 4 years. are about to roar. Now how will this film be and whether the audience will like it, it will be known only after its release.

But Pathan film is also being discussed more because John Abraham will be seen in the role of Villain in this film. So far, the Yash Raj Films’ Pathan actor has not officially come forward and talked about his role.

Now media reports say that recently John Abraham admitted that he is a part of Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan. According to an entertainment portal, John Abraham who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Satyamev Jayate 2. While reading the reaction given by the netizens on the trailer of this film, John Abraham also reacted on Pathan.

Sunil Shetty gets emotional after remembering father’s struggle, ‘He was a sweeper but there is no shame in it’

Yes, John has appeared in a shirtless avatar in Satyamev Jayate 2, directed by Milap Zaveri. A user asked about this. So John Abraham revealed that he will also be seen shirtless in Pathan, Ek Villain Returns and Attack.

Big news from Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi’s godfather, villain revealed!

Radhe trailer is paisa vasool, Salman-Disha’s hot chemistry caught attention, Villain Randeep Hooda praised

Salman, Katrina and Villain Emraan Hashmi attend ‘Tiger 3’ secret muhurat before shooting – details!

Not Aamir, Hrithik but Deepika Padukone will be the supervillain in Dhoom 4? awesome reports

Birthday: Mogambo left the job, Amrish Puri’s dreaded role proved – Dong is never wrong

Glamorous daughters of Bollywood’s dreaded villains, RARE photos

I wanted to do something else in Tanhaji but my director wanted Joker – Saif Ali Khan

Birthday- Prakash Raj is a villain in the film, there is no need of a hero, this is the story of success

Singham villain Prakash Raj became the hero of Corona, gave three months salary to the entire staff

Kichcha Sudeep shared the new poster of Dabangg 3 – Chulbul Pandey Vs Bally Singh

People will be blown away seeing Hrithik in the role of villain – War director Sidharth Malhotra

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: After Prerna and Mr. Bajaj’s wedding, meet the new villain of the serial

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Wearing a bikini in the beach, the actress waved the julfen, the fans entangled in the braids Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary How will look of Villain John Abraham in Pathan has gone shirtless in the Shah Rukh Khan film

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 13:43 [IST]