How you can update bank details using UAN number, here are easy steps- EPFO ​​How you can update bank details using UAN number here are easy steps

With the help of UAN, PF account holders can check their pension fund details at one place. Universal Account Number helps to keep PF details of employees at one place and easily withdraw money from their EPF account.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has allowed account holders to update their bank details with EPFO ​​online. The user must have his/her Universal Account Number (UAN) to avail this service. With the help of this, employees can check their information online.

On the other hand, if you want to make changes in EPFO ​​account online or want to change other bank details, then here you can easily update bank details using UAN. UAN number can track the transaction history. Let us know how you can update your bank details in the account.

How to update bank details for your PF account online

First you go to the official website of EFPO and log in using your credentials.

After that you click on ‘Manage’ option on the top menu.

Now go to the ‘KYC’ option from the drop down menu and select ‘Bank’ in the document type.

In this now enter new bank details including bank account number and IFSC code.

Now click on ‘Save’ to submit the updated bank details. After this your details will appear under KYC Padding System.

Submit the required documents to your employer. For SBI customers, the bank will do the verification through digital means only.

Once the KYC verification is complete, your details will be updated to the digitally accepted KYC.

EPFO will send a confirmation message once the details are confirmed.

Let us tell you that you can also do many things online under the official portal of EPFO. In this, along with balance check, you can check your account status, make corrections in any details or check EPF pension status. But EPFO ​​employees should have UAN number and password. Along with this, your mobile number should also be registered and EPF account should be linked with Aadhaar.