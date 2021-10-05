How Youngboy Never Broke Again, From Prison to No. 1

Youngboy Never Broke Again, one of the country’s most popular rappers, is still obscure by some measures: at 21, he has almost no mainstream profile, his songs barely get any radio drama and he’s never played television. But has not performed.

In and out of jail since a teen to his most devoted fans, Youngboy, or YB, is currently also imprisoned in his home state of Louisiana, awaiting trial on charges that he had a criminal conviction as a criminal. There is a gun. Federal prosecutors have called him a “threat to the community.”

Yet Youngboy’s new album, “Sincerely, Kentrell”—similar to his real name, Kentrell D. For Golden – became the rapper’s fourth release in less than two years to hit #1 on the Billboard charts. In between, he reached the top 10 with two additional mixtapes, an undeniable run that has solidified him as a poster child for a new kind of streaming-era stardom, even if he remains an industry outsider and Exceptions remain.

In total, Youngboy’s violently brooding music has been streamed more than six billion times since last September, including more than a billion video streams, but only 55,000 radio streams in the same period, according to Billboard’s tracking arm MRC data. Airplay spins have been received. On YouTube, where he has nearly 10 million subscribers and has uploaded nearly 100 music videos since 2016, he often surpasses artists such as Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.