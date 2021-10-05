How Youngboy Never Broke Again, From Prison to No. 1
Youngboy Never Broke Again, one of the country’s most popular rappers, is still obscure by some measures: at 21, he has almost no mainstream profile, his songs barely get any radio drama and he’s never played television. But has not performed.
In and out of jail since a teen to his most devoted fans, Youngboy, or YB, is currently also imprisoned in his home state of Louisiana, awaiting trial on charges that he had a criminal conviction as a criminal. There is a gun. Federal prosecutors have called him a “threat to the community.”
Yet Youngboy’s new album, “Sincerely, Kentrell”—similar to his real name, Kentrell D. For Golden – became the rapper’s fourth release in less than two years to hit #1 on the Billboard charts. In between, he reached the top 10 with two additional mixtapes, an undeniable run that has solidified him as a poster child for a new kind of streaming-era stardom, even if he remains an industry outsider and Exceptions remain.
In total, Youngboy’s violently brooding music has been streamed more than six billion times since last September, including more than a billion video streams, but only 55,000 radio streams in the same period, according to Billboard’s tracking arm MRC data. Airplay spins have been received. On YouTube, where he has nearly 10 million subscribers and has uploaded nearly 100 music videos since 2016, he often surpasses artists such as Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.
“Honestly, Kentrell” finished its first week with 137,000 in total units, lowering fourth-week sales of “Certified Boyfriend Boy” by chart juggler Drake. That debut also bested the rollout of the much-hyped debut album by Lil Nas X earlier this month, who has been widely recognized for his marketing brilliance. And unlike their chart competitors, Youngboy included no guest features on their album in a moment where buzzy collaborators considered a cheat code to stream to blockbusters.
“I really haven’t seen anything like this in hip-hop,” said Lanre Gaba, executive vice president of Black Music at Youngboy’s label Atlantic Records, who compares its hardcore supporters to the K-pop group BTS. “He’s not always an artist. It has been that some gatekeepers have entered these other places. This makes his fan base even more crazy.”
Using that passion and the artist’s unavailability as a rallying point, Youngboy’s team taps into their deep repository of audio and video material, communicating directly with their listeners to shape the new album and its release strategy. did.
Label executives maintained collaborative group chats with the rapper’s obsessive fan pages on social media to fuel their current grassroots marketing efforts. And Youngboy’s musical brain trust relied on those same loyalists to help him select the track list.
In some cases, they even used fan-generated titles known in the rap world as snippets—partial, unofficial versions of unreleased songs that may have been run in passing on Instagram and then months, Or is kept in lust after years. listeners.
Youngboy – widely known as the NBA Youngboy, before copyright concerns his name became an issue – also participated heavily in the plan, with his team in marathon daily calls from prison, each regularly of 15 minutes. Interrupted by deadline.
“YB makes music for YB,” said Jason Goldberg, their well-known audio engineer, better known as Cheese. “But when you take into account what the fans want and it’s interconnected, it’s a huge explosion. Everyone’s involved. Then we didn’t let them down.”
Cheese said that “Honestly, Kentrell” was formed from about 150 possible songs recorded in hotel rooms, moving tour buses and studios across the country before Youngboy was arrested in March.
On one track, “Life Support,” the engineer said, “you can hear some road down some of those lines.” For others, he ran a 50-foot cable through a second-floor window so that Youngboy could rap in the front seat of a parked Range Rover, as smoking was prohibited inside his Airbnb.
But as his music debuted online, a $2 million deal with The Atlantic in 2016, he was battling serious legal problems.
In 2017, Youngboy pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and a suspended 10, while facing two counts of attempted murder for his role in a non-fatal drive-by shooting. Received a prison sentence of one year, as well as probation.
After additional arrests, one for domestic violence in 2018, and another shootout in which the rapper’s crew was found acting in self-defense, Youngboy was set to spend 90 days in jail and serve the rest of his probation on house arrest. was ordered. (He later pleaded guilty to misappropriation of battery for assaulting and manhandling a girlfriend in a 2018 incident.)
“You have a choice to make,” a judge told him at the time. “You can be either Kentrell or the NBA.”
The rapper replied, “I feel the same way. I can’t be both.”
Most recently, in March, Youngboy was detained by federal agents in Los Angeles after a high-speed chase for charges stemming from his arrest in Baton Rouge last September, in which the rapper was among 16 people who who were charged with possession of guns and drugs. shoot a video.
Youngboy’s lawyers have argued that he was unfairly targeted – pointing to the names of officials for the operation, Never Free Again, “an obvious take-off on Golden’s highly successful music and marketing brand” – and They are trying to suppress the evidence they have obtained that they say was unconstitutional. He called the FBI’s discovery of the rapper in Los Angeles a “massive and wildly unnecessary military display of force and intimidation”.
Youngboy’s real-life profile immediately raised commercial obstacles to his career and heightened his outlandish aura, drawing comparisons to Tupac Shakur, Gucci Mane and Lil Wayne.
“They break the rules, they do it their own way and people choose it,” said Youngboys manager Alex Jr. “Nobody can do anything to stop it.”
Still, there have been cautions from corporate partners such as Spotify, Apple and even YouTube, where Youngboy still dominates. “Her image would keep me from getting anything for her — it was blocking ads, whatever we wanted to do,” said Veronica Laney, the rapper’s product manager at The Atlantic. “His momentum to achieve No. 1 has really helped change the story.”
But the years of instability also required that the label be nimble to deal with an iconoclastic artist and his precarious career.
“They will never be clearly told what and when and where something should happen,” said Shadeh Smith, Youngboy’s video commissioner in The Atlantic. “Now I’m lucky that most of the time I know something is coming, but that wasn’t always the case.”
For the rollout of “Honestly, Kentrell” with Youngboy, the label again had to tap into its flexibility and creativity, seeking to “take the online conversation to the streets”, Laney said.
The Atlantic put up billboards with the slogan “YB Better”, a line the rapper’s fans use to spam comment sections on the Internet, and using the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules to sway college athletes about Youngboy. Convert them into influencers by paying to post. music. (The circulation of youngboy memes on TikTok grew systematically, he said.)
When the chart race with Drake for No. 1 turned to a nail-biter, the Youngboys team and its loyalists went into overdrive.
To gain additional interest and activity, the label added two bonus tracks to the album midweek, including one, “Still Waiting”, which Youngboy had recorded on the phone with Cheese from prison. And fans did their part, urging each other to listen to “Honestly, Kentrell” on loop, with some attending group streaming parties to increase the numbers.
“They chose him, so they won’t let him down,” said Jr., the rapper’s manager. “There shouldn’t have been anyone like him here.”
#Youngboy #Broke #Prison
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.