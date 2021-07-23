How Zomato Become A Big Company, A Great Idea Got Big Success

Today a small company has turned into a company with a value of one lakh crores. Food delivery company Zomato’s stock debut (Zomato IPO) has gone up to Rs 116 on BSE on Friday.

New Delhi. Zomato has contributed a lot in promoting the trend of ordering food from home. Through this delivery app, people order their favorite food sitting at home. Today a small company has turned into a company with a value of one lakh crores. The secret of the success of this company is its idea, which tested the needs of the people. Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chadha are behind this brilliant idea.

Market listing of Zomato IPO

Food delivery company Zomato’s stock debut (Zomato IPO) has gone up to Rs 116 on BSE on Friday. This is 51.32 per cent higher than the issue price by Rs 39. At the same time, till 10.07 am, the company’s shares were trading up to Rs 138.50 on NSE. At present, the market cap of the company’s share has exceeded one lakh crores. According to the market cap, it has become the 45th company in India.

How did Zomato start?

It is worth noting that Zomato is a food aggregator app. There are menu cards of many hotels or dhabas on it. With these menu cards, you can order according to you and get it delivered directly to your home. This saves you a lot of time. Today there are crores of active users of this app. The first idea to start Zomato came from Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chadha in the year 2008. The company started as a restaurant and food listing website at that time. After studying from IIT Delhi, both the founders were working in a firm called Ben Consulting.

How the idea of ​​Zomato came about

Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal was not good at studies in his early days. He had also failed in class VI and XI. However, later he took studies seriously and managed to crack the IIT exam in the very first time. He completed engineering from IIT Delhi. After completing his studies from here, Deepinder started a job in the management consulting company Bain & Company in 2006. During this, he met his partner Pankaj Chadha. Once, at lunch, Deepinder saw a long queue for the menu card of the cafeteria. During this, an idea came to his mind. They scanned the menu card and put it on the site. Its response was very good. Then he talked to his friend Pankaj Chadha on this.

Company started getting funding

At one time Zomato was earning money only through advertisements on its website. As of November 2013, Sequoia Capital India had led a $37 million funding round for the company.