Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts After Chadwick Boseman

Howard University will title its newly re-established College of Fine Arts in honor of the actor and alumnus Chadwick Boseman, college officers mentioned on Wednesday.

Earlier than his demise final yr, Mr. Boseman had expressed his assist for re-establishing the College of Fine Arts, Wayne A.I. Frederick, the president of Howard University, mentioned in a information launch.

“Chadwick’s love for Howard University was honest, and though he didn’t dwell to see these plans via to fruition, it’s my honor to make sure his legacy lives on via the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts with the assist of his spouse and the Chadwick Boseman Basis,” Mr. Frederick mentioned.

He added that Robert A. Iger, the Walt Disney Firm’s government chairman, would lead fund-raising efforts for a brand new facility. Mr. Frederick mentioned Mr. Iger had “volunteered to steer the fund-raising effort to construct a state-of-the-art facility and endowment for the faculty.”