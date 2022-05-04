HoYeon Jung at Met Gala 2022: ‘Squid Game’ Actor Marks Her Met Gala Debut in Suede Cut-out Dress



Washington, May 3: South Korean model and actor Hoyeon Jung of ‘Squid Game’ fame marked her debut at the Met Gala red carpet by showing up in a stunning suede cut-out dress.

Her slate suede strapless dress had leather-embellished pockets paired with knee-high leather boots and dangling silver earrings. Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Vision in a White Outfit at Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet, View Pics.

Though a cut-out mini dress doesn’t exactly say ‘Gilded Glamour’, which is this year’s Met Gala’s theme, Hoyeon still managed to make her ensemble look theme-adjacent by adding the glittering jewels reminiscent of the era.

Hoyeon had met with overnight success after Squid Game debuted on Netflix. The show won three SAG Awards this year, and since its September 17 release has become the most-watched content ever on the OTT platform.

As per Billboard, for the 2022 Met Gala Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds are serving as co-chairs.

