HP Board 10th Result 2022: HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022: 10V Result will come up to this date, will be able to look like this – HPBOS 10th Term 1 Result 2022 HP Board Class 10 Result will be announced on Friday

HP Board 10th Result 2022: HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will publish the results of Class 10th Term 1 examination by 11th February. This information has been given by the chairman of the board Suresh Kumar Soni. Once announced, students can check their results (HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Results 2022) by visiting the official website hpbose.org. HPBOSE had conducted Class 1 Class 10 examinations from November 20 to December 3, while Class 12 examinations were conducted from November 18 to December 9, 2021. Twelfth results were announced on Tuesday.

In addition to the official website, students can also view their results on 01892-242139 (for Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti districts), 242140 (Kangra), 242141 (Shimla, Kinnaur, Hamirpur), 242142 (Bilaspur, Kullu) and 242142. (Una, Solan, Sirmaur).) Can also be achieved.



HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022: Here’s how to view results



Step 1: First of all go to HPBOSE’s official website hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit your roll number.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it now and print it out for future reference.

