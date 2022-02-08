HP Board 12th Result 2022 Released: HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2022: HP Board 12th Result Announced, Check Here – Learn How To Check Hp Board 12th Result On Hpbose.org

Himachal Pradesh School Education Board 12th Result (HP Board Class 12 Result 2022) has been announced. Candidates who have appeared for the 12th exam can view their results (HPBOSE Term 1 Class 12 results) on the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org. The Himachal Pradesh Board, like the CBSE Board, had decided to conduct the 10th and 12th board examinations in two terms. The term was taken on December 1 and now the result has been announced. Term 2 exam dates will be announced soon. Final results will be announced after term 2 exams.First go to the official website hpbose.org.Click on the results link on the website.Now submit your roll number and other requested information.Your result will appear on the screen.Check it out now.Print it out for the future.

In addition to the official website, students can also view their results on 01892-242139 (for Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti districts), 242140 (Kangra), 242141 (Shimla, Kinnaur, Hamirpur), 242142 (Bilaspur, Kullu) and 242142. (Una, Solan, Sirmaur).) Can also be achieved. Results can be obtained by calling from 10 am to 5 pm.

You can apply for reassessment and reassessment

Students who wish to have their answer sheets re-evaluated and re-checked can apply through the respective schools by visiting the board’s website till February 23. 500 for re-evaluation and Rs. 400 for re-examination. For this, students have till February 23.