HP Board 12th Result 2022 Released: HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2022: HP Board 12th Result Announced, Check Here – Learn How To Check Hp Board 12th Result On Hpbose.org

How to check HP board 12V result 2022
Step 1: First go to the official website hpbose.org.
Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.
Step 3: Now submit your roll number and other requested information.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out now.
Step 6: Print it out for the future.
In addition to the official website, students can also view their results on 01892-242139 (for Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti districts), 242140 (Kangra), 242141 (Shimla, Kinnaur, Hamirpur), 242142 (Bilaspur, Kullu) and 242142. (Una, Solan, Sirmaur).) Can also be achieved. Results can be obtained by calling from 10 am to 5 pm.
You can apply for reassessment and reassessment
Students who wish to have their answer sheets re-evaluated and re-checked can apply through the respective schools by visiting the board’s website till February 23. 500 for re-evaluation and Rs. 400 for re-examination. For this, students have till February 23.
