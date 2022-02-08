HP Board Term 1 Result 2022: HP Board Term 1 Result 2022: HPBOSE can announce 10th, 12th results today, how to check – hp Board Term 1 Result 2022 hpbose Class 10 12 Results How to check today at hpbose.org

The results of HPBOSE Term 1 examination are likely to be announced today or tomorrow by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board. Candidates who have appeared for the 10th and 12th exams can view their results (HP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022) on the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org. On Monday, HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said that the board is in the process of finalizing the results (HP Board Term 1 Results 2022). We are re-checking the weight to make sure it has been compiled and there are no errors. It may be published today or tomorrow.Candidate will have to send SMS to get the result of their HP board class 10 and 12 on 2021 mobile.

For 10th result, students have to write HP10-digit exam roll number and send it to 56263.

For 12th result, students have to send HP12-digit exam roll number and send it to 56263.

HPBOSE will be able to check Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 as follows



Step 1: First go to the official website hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit your roll number and other requested information.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Step 6: Print it out for the future.

The Himachal Board had conducted the Class X examination from November 20 to December 3. The 12th semester examination was held from November 18 to December 9, 2021.