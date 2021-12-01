hp Police Constable Recruitment 2021, 12th Pass Police Bharti

Vacancies of Police Constables: Youngsters who have passed Class XII have a chance to get a police job. Police Constable Vacancy 2021 is for you. Himachal Pradesh Police (HP Police) will be recruiting for various constable posts. Notification has been issued for this government job. This place is for both men and women. Links to job details, notifications and application forms are provided below. Read and apply.



Vacancy details

Constable GD (Male) – 932 posts

Constable GD (Female) – 311 posts

Constable (Driver) – 91 posts

Total Posts – 1334

Salary Range – Rs. 5910 to 20,200 per month (this is basic starting salary)

Police Constable Qualification

Must have passed 12th or equivalent examination from a government recognized board. Candidates should be at least 18 years of age and at most 25 years of age. The maximum age limit for OBCs and SCs, STs is 27 years. The age will be calculated on October 31, 2021.

How to apply (HP Police Constable Application Form)

For the post of Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Vacancy, you need to apply online by visiting the HP Police website hppolice.gov.in. The link for online application will be activated on 01 October 2021. You will have until October 31, 2021 to apply. The application fee is Rs 300 for general category and Rs 150 for SC, ST, OBC and EWS.

Police Constable Selection Process

Candidates will be called for Physical Standard Test (PST) on the basis of scrutiny of applications. This will measure the height and chest width of the candidates (for men only). Successful candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). There will be running, high jump and wide jump. After clearing the PET, you have to appear for the written test. The exam will be of one hour for a total of 80 marks. A total of 80 questions will be asked from English, Hindi, GK, Mathematics, Science and Logic. All the documents of the candidates who have qualified in the written test will be verified and a final selection list will be prepared.

Click here for HP Police Constable Notification 2021.

Click here to apply. (Link will be activated on October 01)

Click here to visit the HP Police website.