hp Police Constable Recruitment 2021, 12th Pass Police Bharti
- Recruitment for the post of Police Constable
- Twelfth pass can get this job
- Job notification issued
Vacancy details
Constable GD (Male) – 932 posts
Constable GD (Female) – 311 posts
Constable (Driver) – 91 posts
Total Posts – 1334
Salary Range – Rs. 5910 to 20,200 per month (this is basic starting salary)
Police Constable Qualification
Must have passed 12th or equivalent examination from a government recognized board. Candidates should be at least 18 years of age and at most 25 years of age. The maximum age limit for OBCs and SCs, STs is 27 years. The age will be calculated on October 31, 2021.
How to apply (HP Police Constable Application Form)
For the post of Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Vacancy, you need to apply online by visiting the HP Police website hppolice.gov.in. The link for online application will be activated on 01 October 2021. You will have until October 31, 2021 to apply. The application fee is Rs 300 for general category and Rs 150 for SC, ST, OBC and EWS.
Police Constable Selection Process
Candidates will be called for Physical Standard Test (PST) on the basis of scrutiny of applications. This will measure the height and chest width of the candidates (for men only). Successful candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). There will be running, high jump and wide jump. After clearing the PET, you have to appear for the written test. The exam will be of one hour for a total of 80 marks. A total of 80 questions will be asked from English, Hindi, GK, Mathematics, Science and Logic. All the documents of the candidates who have qualified in the written test will be verified and a final selection list will be prepared.
Click here for HP Police Constable Notification 2021.
Click here to apply. (Link will be activated on October 01)
Click here to visit the HP Police website.
