Hp police constable recruitment 2021 to pass 12th, check government job details

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Application Started.

Twelfth pass can apply.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh Police Department, Shimla has issued recruitment notification for the post of Constable. Here female and male candidates can apply online for more than 1000 vacancies for Police Constable General Duty (GD Constable Recruitment 2021). Online applications have started from 1st October 2021.



A total of 1334 vacancies for constable posts will be filled by Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021. If you have passed the 12th (Intermediate) exam, you can apply for a government job in 2021. The last chance to submit online application is till 31st October 2021. The direct link of HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 is given below.

Information on Vacancies in Police Recruitment (HP Police Vacancy Details)

GD Constable Male – 932 posts

GD Constable Women – 311 posts

Constable Driver Male – 91 posts

Total Vacancies – 1334 Posts

Educational Qualification

Those who want to apply for these posts should have passed 10 + 2 examination or any other equivalent examination from a recognized board.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

The minimum age limit for eligible applicants is 18 years and the maximum is 25 years. There will be some age concessions as per government rules.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected after appearing for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and written test and merit list will be issued on the basis of these tests and assessments.

Police Recruitment Physical Efficiency Test

Height Male: 5′-6 “and Female: 5′-6”

Male Chest Only: 31 “x 32”

Race Men: 1500 minutes 06 minutes 30 seconds.

Race Women: meters00 meters 06 minutes 30 seconds.

High jump – Men: 1.25m, Women: 1m

Long jump – Men: 4 meters, Women: 3 meters

For HP domicile candidates only.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can apply for the vacant posts through the official website of Himachal Pradesh Police Department recruitment.hppolice.gov.in.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification

Notification for recruitment of constables

Official website