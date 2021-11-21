hp tet 2021 syllabus: TET 2021 exam tips: If you want a job as a teacher, you have to take this exam, learn the important preparation tips – hp tet exam sample syllabus and tips 2021

Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) is conducting Teacher Eligibility Test. HP TET TGT (Medical) TET Exam, Punjabi Language Teacher and Urdu Language Teacher Exam will be held on 28th November 2021. For this, the board has also uploaded the admission card on the official website. Candidates are busy in final preparation for the exam.



Exam sample

The written test will have objective type questions The total number of questions is 150 and each question will be of 1 mark The total duration of the exam is 150 minutes till 2:30 pm The minimum qualifying score is 60% which means 90 marks out of the total

HP TET TGT (Medical) Course

Medical aspirants will be asked questions related to child psychology, general awareness, botany and zoology and chemistry. 60 questions will be asked from Chemistry and 30-30 questions from the remaining 3 subjects. The major topics covered are pedagogy, current affairs, botany and zoology, environmental studies, English literature and grammar, pedagogical teaching process, child psychology and development and general awareness including Himachal Pradesh.

HP TET Punjabi LT Course

Candidates will be asked 120 questions from the subject of Punjabi degree course and 30 questions from General Awareness. The exam will consist mainly of questions from HP University’s undergraduate level Punjabi syllabus. Apart from this, questions are asked on current affairs in Himachal Pradesh and environmental studies and general awareness.

HP TET Urdu LT Course

The exam will ask 120 questions from the degree Urdu course and 30 questions from the general awareness subject. The questions in the exam will be asked mainly from HP’s undergraduate level Urdu syllabus. Apart from this, questions will come from general awareness topics including Himachal Pradesh Current Affairs and Environmental Studies and other topics.

HP TET Last minute preparation tips

Candidates appearing for the exam on November 28 have only one week left to prepare. Good preparation done during this period can be very helpful for the candidates. So here are some tips to help you prepare for the rest of the time.

Focus on repetition

Now there is very little time left for the exam, so focus on revision with the help of the notes you have made while preparing. Reviewing will help you remember the subject.

Don’t stress too much

The most important thing when preparing for this exam is that you do not take too much stress. This has a negative effect on your health and mind and you will not be able to prepare properly. Get good sleep and a balanced diet and adopt a positive lifestyle.

Keep yourself focused and motivated

Don’t get distracted while preparing for the exam at the last minute. Now there is very little time left for exams, so make a routine and study with motivation and focus. After studying for a long time, take a break. This will allow you to focus more on the study.

Solve last year’s question paper

Solve the question papers of at least last 5 years so that you do not get confused during the exam. When solving this, follow the time limit and give the same paper as in the final exam. By doing this you will be able to test your abilities and this will increase your speed and you will get higher marks in the final exam.

Practice with mock tests

Practice mock tests to check your exam preparation in less time and make it stronger. Problems can be solved in less time if this is solved.