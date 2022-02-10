HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result Announced
A total of 90,646 students had applied for the Himachal Pradesh Class X board exams this year, out of which 89,863 were present and 783 were absent. The Himachal Pradesh Board had conducted 10th Class Term 1 Examination between 20th November to 3rd December 2021. The 12th exam was held from November 18 to December 9, 2021. The results of Class XII were announced on Tuesday. Earlier, board chairman Suresh Kumar Soni had said that the results of the 10th Lok Sabha polls would be declared by February 11.
How To Check HPBOSE 10th Class Term 1 Result 2021: Here’s how
Step 1: To view the results, students first need to visit the board’s official website, hpbose.org.
Step 2: Click on the link ’10th Term 1 Result’ on the home page.
Step 3: Enter the roll number of class 10 here and click on search button.
Step 4: Your ‘HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result’ will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out and download it.
Here’s how to check results without internet
You can see the result of Himachal Board’s 10th standard not only through internet but also through SMS. Go to the message box of your mobile. Here ‘HP
Here is the direct link to HP Board 10th Result Term 1
