hpbose 10th result 2021 out 99.7% students declared pass

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: On the petition of a student of Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, the High Court had stayed the merit list of 10th examination result. At the same time, the students suffering from Corona are not satisfied with the evaluation formula. Such students have appealed to the board to take the examination.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education declared the 10th class result on Monday. This time the result of Himachal Pradesh has been 99.7 percent. 0.3 percent students have not passed. The students who do not pass are those who have not fulfilled the seven criteria set for preparing the exam results. The Board of Education has not released the 10th merit list due to the release of the result on the basis of internal assessment. According to the latest update, on the petition of a student of Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, the High Court had stayed the merit list of the 10th examination result.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: Here’s how to check result

Students who have registered for the 10th examination, first of all visit the official HPBOSE official website hpbose.org to check their results. Click on the Result tab on the website. A new window will open where you can enter your login details. After that click on submit option. The result will be on your screen and you can download and keep it for future references.

68.11% students passed in the year 2020

The overall pass percentage of HPBOSE Class 10 Result last year from the Himachal Pradesh Board was 68.11 percent. Girls performed better than boys. A year ago, the exam was conducted in March itself, before the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Students are not satisfied with the evaluation formula of the board

Students are not satisfied with the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board’s exam result declaration formula. Due to the corona being infected, the students deprived of the examination have appealed to take the board examination. The student had filed a petition in the State High Court regarding the result of the examination. The board had set seven criteria for preparing the examination results of class X candidates. In these, the result was prepared by evaluating the paper of the ninth class, practical, internal assessment, first and second term exam, pre-board and Hindi subject taken by the board. However, the board has already promoted the students to the next class. There are 1,31,902 candidates in Matric, out of which 1,16,973 are regular and 14,929 are SOS students.

