HPBOSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Himachal Board Exam Dates Announced, Check Here – HP Board Issues Date Sheet For Hpbose Term 2, Open School Exam 2022

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the schedule for Term-2 (Regular Examination) and Open School (HPSOS) Examination 2022. According to the schedule, HPBOSE Term 2 10th, 12th 2022 exams will be held from March 29. At the same time, examinations of 8th, 10th and 12th class of Himachal Pradesh Open School will also be held from March 29.HPBOSE Term 2 Class 10th Exam will be held from 29th March to 11th April 2022. The Class 12 Term 2 examination will be held from March 29 to April 20. Meanwhile, the HPSOS exam for Class VIII will be held from March 29 to April 9. For Class X, the open school exam will be held from March 29 to April 11 and the HPSOS Class 12 exam will be held from March 29 to April 20.

Candidates can check the schedule through HPBOSE’s official website, hpbose.org. The Board has advised the candidates to reach the examination center 30 minutes before the time of reporting.

Students must strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines and must wear a mask and carry a hand sanitizer, otherwise they will not be allowed to take the test.

The board said in a press release that students, parents and teachers can send their suggestions regarding exam dates. For notification, they can send an email to [email protected] within 10 days.

CBSE exams will start from this date

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the date of Term 2 examination a few days back. The CBSE has informed that the term 2 examination will be conducted from 26th April, 2022. The CBSE said that the dates of 10th and 12th exams (CBSE Term 2 Exam Date) will be published soon on the official website cbse.nic.in.