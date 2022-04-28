HPCET: Registration has started for admission to various courses including B.Tech, B.Pharma, MCA, how to apply – hpcet application form 2022 has been published on himtu.ac.in Learn the steps to apply.
HPCET i.e. Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Examination is conducted for admission to B.Tech, BPharm, MCA and MBA courses. A large number of students sit for this examination and the students who pass the examination get admission in the respective college.
How to apply for HPCET 2022
Step 1: First go to the official website Himtu.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the application link provided on the website.
Step 3: Complete the registration process now.
Step 4: Fill out the online application.
Step 5: Upload and sign photos.
Step 6: Pay the examination fee through Net Banking / Credit Card / Debit Card.
Step 7: After filling in all the information, submit the application.
Step 8: Then print out the application.
Application for KCET released
Registration for Karnataka UGCET or KCET 2022 (KCET 2022 Registration) has been started by StepKarnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates who want to apply for this exam can apply by visiting the official website kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The registration process for UGCET was earlier scheduled to start from April 5, but on April 6, KEA issued a notification that the registration process would start from April 12.
