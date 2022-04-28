HPCET: Registration has started for admission to various courses including B.Tech, B.Pharma, MCA, how to apply – hpcet application form 2022 has been published on himtu.ac.in Learn the steps to apply.

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has started the application process for HPCET 2022. The application form (HPCET application form) is available on the official website histu.ac.in. The application process started on April 21 and will continue till June 18. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply before 18th June. The entrance exam will be held on July 10.HPCET i.e. Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Examination is conducted for admission to B.Tech, BPharm, MCA and MBA courses. A large number of students sit for this examination and the students who pass the examination get admission in the respective college.

How to apply for HPCET 2022



Step 1: First go to the official website Himtu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the application link provided on the website.

Step 3: Complete the registration process now.

Step 4: Fill out the online application.

Step 5: Upload and sign photos.

Step 6: Pay the examination fee through Net Banking / Credit Card / Debit Card.

Step 7: After filling in all the information, submit the application.

Step 8: Then print out the application.

