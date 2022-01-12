hpcl Recruitment 2022: HPCL Recruitment 2022: Without Hindustan Petroleum Recruitment Exam, Total 100 Vacancies, See Details – HPcl Recruitment 2022 To Check Total 100 Apprentice Engineer Posts, Check Details

hpcl Recruitment 2022: HPCL Recruitment 2022: Without Hindustan Petroleum Recruitment Examination, Total 100 Vacancies, See Details – HPcl Recruitment 2022 To Check Total 100 Apprentice Engineer Posts, Check Details

Highlights HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Issued.

Functions are invited for a complete of 100 posts.

Apply on-line shortly.

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Company Restricted (HPCL) has revealed the notification of Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2022. and eligible candidates can apply on-line by HPCL’s official web site hpclcareers.com. Eligible candidates can be chosen on the premise of private interview. The interview might happen in January 2022.



As per the HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 notification, the recruitment drive has been organized to recruit graduate engineers in varied trades together with Mechanical, Digital, Civil, Materials, Laptop, Chemical, Tv and Water Administration. A complete of 100 apprenticeships can be crammed by this recruitment. On-line purposes have began from January 07, final date for submission of purposes is January 14, 2022. Under is a direct hyperlink to the HPCL job notification. Candidates can apply by NATS portal.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Greater than 26,000 vacancies in UP Police, full info can be accessible right here

Who can apply?

4 years full time engineering diploma within the related stream from UGC or AICTE accredited college / faculty / establishment. Should have bought not less than 60% marks in that course. The restrict is 50 per cent for SC, ST and disabled.

Age vary

Eligible candidates needs to be minimal 18 years and most 25 years on 07 January 2022. Nevertheless, there can be a leisure within the higher age restrict for candidates within the reserved class. Learn the directions rigorously for extra particulars.

Prime 12 CEOs of Indian descent: These Indians are within the fingers of the world’s main firms

Choice course of

Candidates who meet all of the above eligibility standards can be referred to as for interview. Administration reserves the precise to restrict the variety of candidates to be referred to as for a tentative interview scheduled for January 2022.

You’re going to get a lot stipend

Candidates chosen as Graduate Trainee Trainees will get Rs. 25,000 stipend can be paid.

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification