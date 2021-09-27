HPPSC HPAS Answer Key: HPAS Answer Key 2020 released at hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2020 for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Examination (HPAS). This exam was conducted offline on September 26, 2021. The candidates who have appeared in this prelims exam can check the answer key and also raise objection through the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) at hppsc.hp.gov.in. The last date to file objection is 4 October 2021.

The prelims exam was conducted in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh at the district headquarters / sub-divisional level at 133 exam centers. A total of 30625 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 18078 candidates appeared in Paper-I and 17765 appeared in Paper-II.

HPPSC HPAS Answer Key 2020: Download answer key with these steps

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: Candidates go to the ‘What’s New’ section given on the website.

Step 3: The link given on the website “Provisional answers key of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Prlm) Examination, 2020 held on 26-09-2021”. Click on

Step 4: On a new window, the answer key will be in PDF file, candidates can download it.

Step 5: In case of any objection, candidates have to fill the registration form and pay the fee.

At the same time, jammers were also installed in all the examination centers to avoid the use of electronic gadgets during the conduct of this examination. The result and details of the main examination will be announced by the commission in due course.

