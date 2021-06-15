HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Judicial Services and other Exam Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) has launched the Character Take a look at Schedule for Judicial Services, Tehsil Welfare Officer and other posts on its official website-hp.gov.in.

HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) has launched the Character Take a look at/Interview Schedule for numerous posts examination together with the H.P. Judicial Services, Tehsil Welfare Officer and Regional Supervisor and Supervisor (Technical) Submit. All such candidates who’ve certified for the Character Take a look at spherical for the above posts examination can verify the main points interview schedule obtainable on the official web site of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

It’s famous that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) had earlier postponed the Character Take a look at/Interview for the posts of H.P. Judicial Services, Tehsil Welfare Officer and Regional Supervisor and Supervisor (Technical) as a consequence of COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the quick notification launched, now Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) has launched the up to date interview schedule on its official web site.

In response to the notification launched, the Interview for H.P. Judicial Services and Tehsil Welfare Officer might be performed on from 01to 03 July 2021. Fee will conduct the interview/persona take a look at for Regional Supervisor (HRTC) put up on 01& 02 July 2021. Interview for Supervisor (Technical) (HRTC) might be held on 03 July 2021.

Candidates certified in Predominant Written Examination / Goal Sort Screening Take a look at for the above talked about posts, ought to notice that the persona take a look at / interview name letters might be uploaded on the Fee’s web site shortly. Candidates who’ve to look for the interview spherical for these posts can verify the main points HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 obtainable on the official web site. You may obtain the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given under.

