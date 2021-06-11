HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification Launched, Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in





HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) has invited purposes for recruitment to the publish of Process Engineer within the Division of Jal Shakti Vibhag, H.P. and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by way of the web mode on or earlier than 8 July 2021.

Essential Dates:

Final date for submission of software: 8 July 2021

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Process Engineer – 5 Posts

HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification: Candidates holding B.E. / B.Tech. Diploma in any Engineering stream with Grasp Diploma in Environmental Engineering from an Institute / College duly acknowledged by the Central / State Authorities / AICTE. Candidates can check with the official notification for reference.

HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – Between 18 years to 45 years (There will likely be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)

HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale – 15600-39100 (G.P. 5400)

Obtain HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

How you can apply for HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 8 July 2021. Purposes obtained by way of another mode wouldn’t be accepted and will likely be rejected straightway. After submission of the web software, the candidates can take a printout of the appliance for future reference.

