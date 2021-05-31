HPPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director and other Posts@hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Application Process

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director and other [email protected], Check Application Process





HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) has invited purposes for numerous posts together with Assistant Director of Fisheries and Deputy Director in numerous departments. and eligible candidates can apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification on or earlier than 25 June 2021.

Notification Particulars for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commercial Quantity: 15/5-2021 and 16/5-2021

Necessary Date for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Final Date for Submission of Application: 25 June 2021

Emptiness Particulars for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Director of Fisheries, Class-II-02

Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare), Class-I-07

Eligibility Standards for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Academic Qualification

Assistant Director of Fisheries, Class-II-Grasp’s diploma in Zoology or Fisheries of a acknowledged College or Affiliate Diploma of the Central Institute of Fisheries Training Bombay or its equal.

Minimal three years expertise in Administration and improvement of Fisheries. OR

B.Sc in Zoology or Fisheries Science from any acknowledged College or its equal.

Minimal 5 years expertise in Administration and Improvement of Fisheries.

Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare), Class-I-Ought to be a retired/launched Ex-Indian commissioned officer of the rank of Colonel/Lt Colonel/Main/Captain. Or the equal standing of the Indian Navy/Air Pressure.

Fascinating Qualification

Data of customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment within the peculiar circumstances prevailing within the Pradesh

Pay scale for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Director of Fisheries, Class-II-₹10,300-34,800+₹4400/- Grade Pay (Emoluments for Contract Worker(s) ₹14,700/- monthly

Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare), Class-I-₹10,300-34,800+₹5400/- Grade Pay (Emoluments for Contract Worker(s) ₹15,700/- monthly

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification for Assistant Director of Fisheries: PDF

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification for Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare): PDF

Apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidates can apply on-line by way of official web site of the Fee http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc on or earlier than 25 June 2021.