HPPSC Recruitment 2021 for Process Engineer and Computer Programmer Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) has notified for the posts of Process Engineer and Computer Programmer on its official web site. Verify particulars right here.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) has invited on-line software for the posts of Process Engineer and Computer Programmer. Curiosity and eligible candidates can apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification on or earlier than 08 July 2021.

Candidates prepared to use for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification ought to be aware that they should sure academic qualification together with B.E. / B.Tech. Diploma in any Engineering stream/B.E./B.Tech(Computer Science/Engineering or Data Expertise with further eligibility as talked about within the notification.

In a bid to use for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification, you’ll be able to undergo this text for software course of, age restrict, submit smart qualification, expertise, choice standards, how you can apply and so on right here.

Notification Particulars for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commercial Quantity: 18/6-2021 and 19/6-2021

Dated: 11/06/2021

Essential Date for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Final Date for Submission of Utility: 08 July 2021

Closing Date for Payment: 08 July 2021

Emptiness Particulars for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Process Engineer-05

Computer Programmer-01

Eligibility Standards for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Academic Qualification

Process Engineer-B.E. / B.Tech Diploma in any Engineering stream with Grasp Diploma in Environmental Engineering from an Institute / College duly acknowledged by the Central / State Authorities / AICTE.

Computer Programmer-Diploma Course in following stream(s) from any college/establishment duly acknowledged by H.P./Central Authorities:-

B.E./B.Tech (Computer Science/Engineering Data Expertise with programming as a vital part of the diploma course)/MCA/’B’ or ‘C’ Stage Course of NIELIT,OR

Grasp`s Diploma in Computer Science or Grasp`s Diploma in Data Expertise.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification for Process Engineer: PDF

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification for Computer Programmer: PDF

Easy methods to Apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidates can apply with On-line Recruitment Functions (ORA) with the assistance of official web site of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) -http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Final date for submission of on-line software is 08 July 2021.