HPPSC Recruitment 2021 for Tehsildar/Police Services Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Last Date June 15



In case you have not utilized but for HPPSC Mixed Administrative Aggressive Examination-2020 for the posts together with Police Services, Tehsildar and different then apply for the identical on or earlier than 15 June 2021.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: In case you have not utilized but for HPPSC Mixed Administrative Aggressive Examination-2020 then you might be lacking golden probability…Sure…The final date to use for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification is 15 June 2021.

Earlier Himachal Pradesh Public Service Fee (HPPSC) has launched notification for Mixed Administrative Aggressive Examination-2020 for numerous Administrative posts together with Police Services, Tehsildar and different towards Commercial Quantity – 11/5-2021.

Candidates with sure academic qualification together with Bachelor or its equal with the information of customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment within the peculiar situations prevailing within the Pradesh can apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021.

Notification Particulars for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commercial Quantity : 11/5-2021

Dated :- 19/05/2021

Necessary Date for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Software: 15 June 2021

Closing Date for Charge: 15 June 2021

Emptiness Particulars for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

H.P. Administrative Service-08

District Controller-01

Himachal Pradesh Police Service-04

Tehsildar-01

Assistant Registrar-02

Eligibility Standards for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Academic Qualification

A candidate should possess a Bachelor’s Diploma or its equal from a acknowledged College

Fascinating Qualification

Information of customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment within the peculiar situations prevailing within the Pradesh is a fascinating qualification

Test notification hyperlink for particulars of the academic qualification of the posts.

Age Restrict for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

A candidate should have attained the age of 21 years and should not have attained the age of 35 years on the 01-01-2021.

Test notification hyperlink for rest in higher age restrict.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

The right way to Apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidates can apply with On-line Recruitment Functions (ORA) which can be found on the web site of the Fee -http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc on or earlier than 15 June 2021.