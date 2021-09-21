HP’s new all-in-one has an ultrawide display and an RTX 3080 GPU

HP’s new Envy 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC is a self-contained Windows 11 machine available with specs comparable to a standalone gaming PC. It features a 34-inch ultrawide IPS display (5120 x 2160), which can be powered by Nvidia’s RTX 3080 GPU and Intel’s 11th Gen Core i9 processor.

Externally, the all-in-one is also equipped with a number of neat quality-of-life amenities. It has a magnetically attached 16-megapixel webcam that can be retrofitted to sit around the monitor, and a 15W Qi wireless charger built into the stand for charging your phone or other compatible accessories.

Around the back are four USB-A ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, with an additional USB-C as well as an additional pair of USB-A ports. There’s also an HDMI out, as well as a headphone/microphone combo port. Internally, the Envy All-in-One has four RAM slots and two m.2 SSD slots, and HP says its RAM and storage are user upgradeable.

It’s a pretty decent spec list for an all-in-one, and offers almost all the features you could make out of a productivity or gaming machine. The downside is that it won’t be cheap, HP says the Envy All-in-One will cost $1,999 when it ships next month, and that’s just the starting price.

If that’s too expensive for your taste, HP also has a pair of all the others being announced today. First up is the Pavilion all-in-one desktop PC available with either a 24- or 27-inch display, a 5-megapixel pop-up webcam, and an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. It will be available for sale next month for a starting price of $799. There’s also the similarly named HP All-in-One Desktop PC, which lacks Pavilion branding, and starts at $749, with a choice of AMD or Intel processors.