HPSC Admit Card 2021: HPSC Released admit card, here is the download direct link and steps to check

HPSC Admit Card: Haryana Public Service Commission has released the HPSC Admit Card 2021 for the Preliminary Examination of Executive Branch and Other Allied Services. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021. Candidates who have applied can download their admit card from the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. Earlier, the Haryana Civil Services Preliminary Examination was scheduled for August 22, 2021. However, due to some administrative reasons, it was postponed till September 12, 2021. The direct link to download HPSC Admit Card 2021 is given below.

Admit card is one of the essential documents to appear for Haryana Civil Services Preliminary Examination. In order to check and download HPSC Admit Card 2021, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below. Candidates must check the details present on the HPSC Admit Card 2021 thoroughly. In case of any discrepancy, candidates are advised to contact the Commission’s helpline number 022-61306209. The request for this can be made till September 8, 2021.

PWD candidates can opt for scribe or extra time. However, the request can be made only till September 7, 2021. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning and evening shift. Candidates are advised to download the admit card on A4 size paper so that their photograph and other details are prominently visible. For more updates on HPSC Admit Card 2021 can check the official website shared above.

How to download HPSC Admit Card 2021

Candidates official website to download admit cardhpsc.gov.in Go to

‘Important Link’ will appear on the homepage. Click on it. Now click on the admit card link from here.

After clicking, a new page will open in front of you.

There you have to enter Application Number or Login ID Password. After that submit.

Now you will be able to download your admit card and take a print out.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/31253/69695/login.html.

