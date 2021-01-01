HPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Civil Judge Posts at hpsc.gov.in before 15 September. Check here for latest updates

HPSC Recruitment 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) Has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge on its official website. All interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of the commission.hpsc.gov.in But you can apply till 15 September 2021. Please note that the application process has been started from August 15.

HPSC Recruitment 2021 Through this, a total of 256 posts of Civil Judge will be recruited. For recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 42 years. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

How to apply for HPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of the commission, hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: After that click on the advertisement tab appearing on the home page and then click on the online application link given for the post of Civil Judge.

Step 3: After that, the candidate will complete the registration process with the help of email id, date of birth and other information.

Step 4: After registering, fill the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: After that the candidates have to pay the application fee through net banking or debit or credit card.

tell that HPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and then Interview. The preliminary examination for the recruitment is likely to be conducted in October or November. Only the candidates who successfully clear the Preliminary exam can appear for the Mains exam. For detailed information, candidates can check the notification available on the official website.