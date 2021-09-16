HPSC Recruitment 2021: HPSC Recruitment 2021 for 536 ADO and SDAO Posts at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Recruitment 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission (HSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) and Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer (SADO) on its official website hpsc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply from the official website to apply for these posts. The last date for submission of online application is 06 October 2021.

According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 526, out of which 500 are for Agriculture Development Office (ADO) posts and 26 are for Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer (SADO) posts. Out of total 500 posts of ADO, 275 posts for General/UR candidates, 100 posts for SC candidates of Haryana, 50 posts for BC-A candidates of Haryana, 25 posts for BC-B candidates of Haryana and EWS of Haryana. 50 posts are reserved for the candidates. On the other hand, out of 26 posts of Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer (SADO), 24 are reserved for General/UR candidates, 1 for SC candidates of Haryana and 1 for BC-B candidates of Haryana.

To apply for the post of Agriculture Development Office (ADO) candidates have B.Sc (Hons) degree in Agriculture from any recognized university. Sanskrit or Hindi or 10+2/B.A.M.A. up to Matriculation Must have passed with Hindi as one of the subjects. To apply for the post of Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer (SADO), candidates should have B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture from a recognized university with Hindi or Sanskrit or 10+2/B.A.M. up to Matriculation. a. Must have passed with Hindi as one of the subjects. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

The selected candidates for the post of Agricultural Development Office (ADO) will be given a pay scale from Rs 35400 to Rs 112400. Selected candidates for the posts of Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer (SADO) will be given a pay scale of Rs 44900 to 142400. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HSSC) hpsc.gov.in.

