Hpsc recruitment for civil judge posts 2021, check government job details

HPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission has issued notification for recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts (HPSC Civil Judge Job 2021) in the state. This is a great opportunity to get government jobs in hundreds of vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.



Preliminary recruitment examination for Civil Judge (Junior Division) for Government Jobs in Haryana 2021 may be held in October or November. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website on or before September 15, 2021. Important information of HPSC Recruitment 2021 and direct link of notification can be seen below.

HPSC Vacancies 2021 Details

A total of 256 vacancies will be filled through the Haryana HPSC Recruitment 2021 campaign. There are 239 actual vacancies (Normal / UR-156, SC-40, BC-A-21, BC-B-11 and 11 reserved seats of EWS.) And 17 expected vacancies (Normal / UR-10, SC-04). , BC -A – 01, EWS – 02).

Who can apply?

Only candidates who have obtained a law degree from a university recognized by the Bar Council of India can apply for this recruitment (civil judge jobs).

Age range

Eligible candidates applying for Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 should be at least 21 years and not more than 42 years on 15th February 2021. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Selection process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of a three-stage examination. Applicants are required to take a pre-examination in October or November. The primary exam is MCQ based and objective type. The main written test is subjective. Candidates who qualify for the pre-examination will have a main written examination and the third stage will be a personal interview.

Application fee

The son of a former employee of Haryana, applicant from other states and application fee for EWS is Rs.1000. 250 only for women in Haryana, SC, BC-A and B and ESM categories, while no application fee will be charged from disabled applicants from Haryana.

HPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website

