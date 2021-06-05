HPSCB Bank Recruitment 2021 for 149 Jr Clerk and Steno Typist Posts, Apply Online @hpscb.com





HPSCB Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Ltd. (HPSCB) has launched a notification for recruitment to the publish of Junior Clerk (Jr. Clerk) and Steno/Steno-Typist on common foundation by way of IBPS Mumbai on its web site. Online purposes are invited from eligible candidates from 05 June to 02 July 2021 on Bank’s web site hpscb.com.

Extra particulars HPSCB Recruitment 2021 akin to instructional qualification, age restrict, wage, choice course of, utility hyperlink, utility charge under:

Essential Dates:

Beginning Date of Utility – 05 June 2021 Final Date of Utility – 02 July 2021 HPSCB Examination Date – Proposed within the month of August, 2021. Precise date will probably be determined by the Bank maintaining in view the prevailing scenario. The candidates will probably be knowledgeable accordingly on Bank’s web site in order that they’ll obtain their name letters. Date of downloading of HPSCB Admit Card – Round 7 days earlier than examination date HPSCB Outcome Date – Round 15 days after the conduct of the examination.

HPSCB Emptiness Particulars

Junior Clerk – 144 Posts

Steno/Steno-Typists – 5 Posts

HPSCB Wage

Junior Clerk – Pay Scale: 10300-34800, Whole Emoluments: Rs. 35863 + admissible allowances Per Month Steno/Steno-Typist – Pay Scale: 10300-34800, Whole Emoluments: Rs. 35863 + admissible allowances Per Month.

Eligibility Standards for HPSCB Junior Clerk and Steno Posts

Instructional/Technical Qualification & Expertise:

Junior Clerk – twelfth handed with 50% marks or Graduate or above of a recognised College. Supplied that the candidate ought to have handed Matriculation and 10+2 from any College/Establishment located inside Himachal Pradesh. This situation shall, nevertheless, not apply to Bonafide Himachalis.

Steno/Steno-Typists – , or equal of a recognised College/Board or a Graduate or above. Supplied that the candidate ought to have handed Matriculation and 10+2 from any College/Establishment located inside Himachal Pradesh. This situation shall, nevertheless, not apply to Bonafide Himachalis. Additionally go in shorthand with a pace of 80 phrases per minute in English and 70 phrases per minute in Hindi within the ability check to be carried out by the Bank. Additionally go in sort writing examination with a pace of 40 phrases per minute in English and 30 phrases per minute in Hindi typewriting within the ability check to be carried out by the Bank.

Age Restrict:

18 to 45 years

Choice Course of for HPSCB Junior Clerk and Steno Posts

Candidates will probably be chosen on the idea of two phases examination to be carried out by IBPS Mumbai:

Section-I ( Preliminary examination) – The Section-I will probably be of 100 marks which shall be qualifying in nature. The benefit obtained by candidate in Section-I (Preliminary Examination) won’t be thought-about whereas making ready closing benefit record Section-II (Primary Examination) – As per the provisions of Bank’s Service Guidelines, the marks for Section-II (Primary Examination) shall be 85 % and marks for Analysis of paperwork shall be 15 %. Accordingly, the Section-II (Primary Examination) shall be of 85 marks and Analysis of paperwork of candidates declared profitable in Section-II (Primary Examination), shall be of 15 marks as per the laid down standards

The general minimal qualifying marks within the on-line examination shall be 45% of whole marks prescribed for written check, that means thereby that benefit of written examination/check shall not slide down under 45% marks in any case

How one can Apply for HPSCB Junior Clerk and Steno Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates to go to the Bank’s web site www.hpscb.com and click on on the choice “APPLY ONLINE” which is able to open a brand new display. To register utility, select the tab “Click on right here for New Registration”. The net utility hyperlink is accessible from 05 June to 02 July 2021.

Utility Price: