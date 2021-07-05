HPTET Admit Card 2021: Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (HPTET 2021) will be conducted from July 9 to July 12, 2021. Various centers have been earmarked for this.

HPTET Admit Card 2021: There is a good news for the candidates who are eagerly waiting for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. The admit card for HPTET may release very soon. Immediately after the release of the admit card, candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org.

How to Download HPTET Admit Card

To download HPTET admit card, candidates need to first visit the official website hpbose.org. The link for HPTET Admit Card 2021 will be found on the home page. You have to click on it. After clicking, a new window will open. Here candidates have to fill the required information. Once the information is submitted, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and keep a print copy with you.

Exam will be held from 9th July to 12th July 2021

Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (HPTET 2021) will be conducted from July 9 to July 12, 2021. Various centers have been earmarked for this. Let us tell you that for HPTET, application was made till June 21 with leet fee. Earlier, June 18 was the last date for application. It was further extended to 21 June. Candidates were given time till June 24 to make corrections in the form.

Web Title: HPTET Admit Card 2021 Released Soon