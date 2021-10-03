Hrithik and Ranbir meet for film Ramayana: Hrithik and Ranbir Film Ramayana: Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the role of Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor.

Two Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor appeared in the office of filmmaker Jackie Bhagnani on Saturday. This was followed by speculation that Jackie Bhagnani was making a film with both the stars. However, according to media reports, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor reached Namit Malhotra’s office and met behind closed doors and discussed the film ‘Ramayana’.

It is also said that Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Montana were also present during the meeting between Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. The report also said that this is the first meeting regarding the film. Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the role of Ravana while Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of Ram. No star has been named for Sita’s role yet.





Speaking to our colleague ETimes about the Ramayana film, Madhu Montana had said, ‘We are actually telling it differently. We are going to recite the traditional Ramayana in all its glory. What we all saw again last year was an epic that was told years ago when experience and technology were different. We are now using new styles and modern technology tools to tell this story. Making a film on Ramayana is a once in a lifetime opportunity for all of us.

Madhu Montana also said, ‘Initially we had no budget in mind and yet there were no statistics. Now we are thinking of how to tell this story. But when I started this project I thought we could make a film at Rs 300 crore but today I don’t think that would be enough to tell the story. But Allu Arvind, Namit Malhotra and I are associated with this film. We think we can make this movie.