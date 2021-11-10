Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan had to divorce due to infidelity! The actor told the truth

Hrithik Roshan had told in an interview that infidelity was not the reason for his and Sussanne’s divorce, both of them had decided to separate for some other reason.

Bollywood’s famous actor Hrithik Roshan has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Hrithik married actor Sanjay Khan’s daughter Sussanne Khan in the year 2000. But in the year 2014, both of them got divorced from each other. Meanwhile, while the news of Hrithik Roshan’s affair with Kangana Ranaut had come to the fore, there were also talks of Sussanne Khan and Arjun Rampal’s affair. It was also questioned about the divorce of both whether the reason for this was ‘infidelity’.

However, Hrithik Roshan categorically denied this. According to India Today, when Hrithik Roshan was asked about cheating on Sussanne, he denied it and said, “Suzanne is very vocal about these things and I laugh at people. If people are getting divorced, it doesn’t always mean infidelity by the man.”

Hrithik Roshan further said in this regard, “It is only a matter of small mentality. All I would like to say is that there can be many reasons because of which people choose to live separately. Infidelity is also one of these, so people often take it for granted and say, ‘Yes this is a superstar, isn’t it? That must have done something wrong. He must have caught it red handed.”

Talking about the relationship between him and Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan further said, “Actually it is not the case. We are very good friends and this is between us. The reason why we have decided to part ways must be some urgent reason and how else can anyone know about that.” Please tell that Sussanne Khan also gave an interview regarding divorce.

Talking about her and Hrithik’s divorce in an interview to Femina, Sussanne Khan said, “We had reached a stage where we had decided that it would be better not to be together. It is important to be aware and not get into any wrong relationship.”