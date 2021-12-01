Hrithik Roshan came forward for his fan influencer Tarun Namdev Hrithik Roshan came forward for his fan-influencer Tarun Namdev, commented like this!

News oi-Salman Khan

Apart from being extremely talented as an actor, superstar Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the best dancers in the country even today. It is no surprise that her perfection, finesse and passion for dance has inspired the youth of dance influencers on social media platforms. Instagram sensation Tarun Namdev is one of them and he was stunned when his idol Hrithik appreciated his post.

Shooting of Gadar 2 begins, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s first look is out!

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan is the only person whom Namdev follows on Instagram and he continues to pay tribute to the star by performing on his biggest hits. Hrithik Roshan fans, whose dream is to dance with him someday,

He felt overwhelmed when he received an encouraging comment from the actor on his post that read, “Love your spirit man! Heartfelt” and later when he posted, “Love it! Keep dancing”.

Not only this, when asked why Tarun only followed Hrithik on Instagram despite being a content creator and celebrities, he replied, “Because whatever has learned from them…

I am very much inspired by him.” Hrithik Roshan continues to be one of the most popular names on social media platforms, with many of his posts garnering interesting conversations. The superstar has wowed his fans and social media users with his signature humour and wisdom. kept paired.

Siddharth Anand on working with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’ says ‘he is a complete hero’

15 years of Dhoom 2: The bold chemistry of Villain Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai created a ruckus at the box office

‘Dhoom 2’ completes 15 years: Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai’s amazing pairing, director reveals the secrets of the film

Hrithik Roshan wishes fans on the occasion of Chhath Puja, special post.

Hrithik Roshan gave a gift to the entire action team of Vikram Vedha, know what this wonderful gift is

Hrithik Roshan again came in support of Aryan Khan, now said this thing!

Music of Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Krrish 4’ begins, Rakesh Roshan reveals special details!

Hrithik Roshan completes first action sequence for ‘Vikram Vedha’ in UAE, will clash with Saif Ali Khan

Hrithik Roshan’s Diwali blast is hidden in this 15-second teaser, preparing for secret dance celebration!

For whom did Hrithik Roshan do a special post? Said ‘I am lucky’

R Madhavan arrives on the sets of ‘Vikram Vedha’, praises Hrithik Roshan heartily!

Hrithik Roshan made a spectacular entry on the sets of ‘Vikram Vedha’, seen in this look – see VIDEO

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also First Look of Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi in comedy-drama Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan | The film 'Where is that girl?' First look release of Taapsee Pannu and Prateek Gandhi, quite interesting Allow Notifications You have already subscribed