Hrithik Roshan came forward for his fan influencer Tarun Namdev Hrithik Roshan came forward for his fan-influencer Tarun Namdev, commented like this!

23 seconds ago
News

By Filmibeat Desk

Apart from being extremely talented as an actor, superstar Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the best dancers in the country even today. It is no surprise that her perfection, finesse and passion for dance has inspired the youth of dance influencers on social media platforms. Instagram sensation Tarun Namdev is one of them and he was stunned when his idol Hrithik appreciated his post.

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan is the only person whom Namdev follows on Instagram and he continues to pay tribute to the star by performing on his biggest hits. Hrithik Roshan fans, whose dream is to dance with him someday,

He felt overwhelmed when he received an encouraging comment from the actor on his post that read, “Love your spirit man! Heartfelt” and later when he posted, “Love it! Keep dancing”.

Not only this, when asked why Tarun only followed Hrithik on Instagram despite being a content creator and celebrities, he replied, “Because whatever has learned from them…

I am very much inspired by him.” Hrithik Roshan continues to be one of the most popular names on social media platforms, with many of his posts garnering interesting conversations. The superstar has wowed his fans and social media users with his signature humour and wisdom. kept paired.

Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan came forward for his fan-influencer Tarun Namdev, read this details which is viral.


