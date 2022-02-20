Hrithik Roshan dances on best friend Farhan Akhtar’s baaraat to a very special song | Best friend Hrithik Roshan dances to this song on Farhan Akhtar’s wedding

Sisters Preparing

Farhan Akhtar’s sisters Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan shared this adorable picture from their wedding. Farah Khan’s mother Maneka Irani and Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani are sisters.

took vows in marriage

On marriage, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar only gave a few promises to each other and promised to keep them for life.

Entire Roshan family reached

The entire Roshan family attended this wedding. Farhan Akhtar’s best friend Hrithik Roshan was seen in his Vikram Vedha look at the wedding.

met in reality show

Significantly, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met on the sets of a reality show hosted by Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar was a participant in that show.

Vj -host Shibani

Shibani Dandekar is a Singer, VJ and Host by profession. She became famous in India while hosting the IPL. Apart from this, she also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Happy Marriage

Farhan and Shibani will register their marriage in the court on February 21. Many congratulations to him from our side too for stepping into the next phase of life.