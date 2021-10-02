Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Action Sequence: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will do an action sequence together

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to share the screen in the upcoming action-adventure film ‘Fighter’. The film is said to be the first aerial action franchise in India. Hrithik will be seen in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Deepika will also be seen in the role of a pilot in the film. Director Siddharth Anand said that the co-stars are going to combine several action sequences. He further said that both are part of the same team in the film.



The challenge of raising the level of action

According to Siddharth, it is a challenge for him to level the playing field with Hrithik and Deepika. Especially when he had previously shot tremendous action scenes in ‘War’. Tiger Shroff was also seen with Hrithik in ‘War’.

After ‘War’, expectations from ‘Fighter’ increased

Siddharth further said that expectations from ‘Fighter’ have increased after ‘War’. However, he also thinks it will be a different film of its kind. So far no such benchmark has been set in Indian cinema and what they will do now will be a benchmark for others.

Hollywood technicians are not needed

At the same time, speaking about talent in India, the director said that there is no need to hire Hollywood technicians for action sequences. There are so many talented people in India and they would love to work with them. Since the film is about the Indian Air Force, the action in the film will be realistic and believable.

The film will hit the screens next year

Siddharth wants the audience to experience it in the cinema hall and so he is in no hurry to start shooting. He said the film will hit the floors in the first quarter of next year. The film is currently in the pre-production stage.