Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone are ready to take off for ‘Fighter’

New Delhi. These days many big films have been announced in Bollywood. Out of which the shooting of many films has also started. So many films are going to be released soon. At the same time, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is already making a lot of headlines for her upcoming film Pathan. In such a situation, now there are reports that soon Deepika will be seen on the big screen with superstar Hrithik Roshan. A latest of Deepika and Hrithik has also surfaced. Due to which it has become a hot topic on social media.

Picture shared with the team of the film ‘Fighter’

Actually, actor Hrithik Roshan gave information about working with Deepika Padukone on social media. He posted a picture with Deepika on his social media. In the photo shared by Hrithik, Siddharth Anand is also seen with Deepika along with him. Let us tell you that Hrithik, Deepika and Siddharth met about the film Fighter.

Also read- Deepika-Hrithik will romance on the big screen for the first time, will work together in the remake of this famous film of Big B

Deepika’s comment on Hrithik Roshan’s post

Sharing the picture, Hrithik writes in the caption that ‘Yeh jo gang hai woh is all set to fly’. The special thing is that while commenting on this post of Hrithik, Deepika wrote in the comment that- ‘Yes, but as soon as we can digest this food.’

Also read- Will Ramayana be made with Hrithik-Deepika in Ram-Sita pair, planning to spend 300 crores?

‘Fighter’ will be India’s first aerial film

Talking about the film Fighter, there are reports that the film will be India’s first aerial action film. Directed by famous film director Siddharth Anand. Before the film Fighter, Siddharth Anand has made superhit films like ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’. Well, let us tell you that the teaser of the film was released on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday. Which was for 30 seconds.