Hrithik Roshan had decided to marry after seeing Sussanne Khan in the party, separated after 14 years

Sussanne Khan had told in an interview that she had gone to America and after many years both of them met during a party.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has worked in many superhit films. Right now he is preparing for his next project ‘Fighter’. Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone will be seen with him in this film. Hrithik Roshan had told in an interview that when his first film was released, many relationships started coming to him for marriage and about thirty thousand girls proposed him on Valentine’s Day.

At the peak of his career, Hrithik Roshan had decided to marry Sussanne Khan. Sussanne and Hrithik got married in the year 2000. Hrithik had told in Simi Garewal’s show, ‘We both used to live in the same society. Once my friend asked me to walk in the party. Susan was also coming there. My friend told me how would I recognize Susan? I said she looks absolutely ‘Angel’. He called me there and I was recognized at a glance.’

Suzanne had told, ‘He used to come to our society and try to impress all the girls present there.’ Hrithik had told, ‘After that Suzanne went to America and came back after many years, I saw her for the first time at a party. I had said on seeing that one day I would marry this girl. After that I met Suzanne at a traffic signal. Suzanne remembers, ‘I was sitting in the front of the car and they were driving the car. I saw them and both of us started doing such drama that we did not see. Then our cars headed towards home together.

Suzanne says, ‘After this we started talking to a friend of ours. He came to know that we both met each other. Because we suddenly started talking about each other. He asked and I told him to tell Hrithik to call me as I am not going to call him at all. Then our conversation started and we used to talk to each other for several hours a day. Let us tell you, after 14 years of marriage, both of them had decided to separate. Both got divorced in the year 2014. The two are often seen together.