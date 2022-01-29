Hrithik Roshan hands in hand with Mystery Woman outside the restaurant video viral

Recently Hrithik Roshan was seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai with a ‘mystery woman’. Whose video is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Actor Hrithik Roshan is very active on social media. Every day he is seen sharing his photos or videos. Along with this, he also remains in the discussion on social media for some reason or the other. Meanwhile, on Friday night, he was seen in a restaurant in Mumbai. A video of him is going viral on social media, in which Hrithik Roshan is seen leaving the Bandra establishment holding the hand of a woman. Both are wearing face masks.

Hrithik Roshan was seen holding the hand of ‘Mystery Woman’ at a public place, which was captured by the paparazzi on his camera. These photos and videos started becoming fiercely viral on the internet and people are eager to know who is this ‘mystery woman’? In this viral video, Hrithik Roshan can be seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jacket and white pants, while the mystery woman is wearing a black top and wide leg pants.

Seeing Hrithik Roshan with this ‘Mystery Woman’, users are constantly commenting. Hrithik’s fans started speculating about his identity after seeing this woman. Many said that the actor is with Saba Azad. So someone has written in the comment ‘Is she his new girlfriend’.

It is seen in the video that Hrithik did not mind the presence of the photographers. He exited the restaurant and walked towards his waiting car, never letting go of the woman’s hand, even as he helped her jump. Before leaving the vehicle, Hrithik also made sure to shake the hand of the present photographers.

Let us tell you, after separating from Sussanne Khan, Hrithik has largely avoided the speculations of the relationship. Both of them got married in the year 2000 and both got separated in the year 2014. He has two sons Hridaan and Haren from this marriage. At the same time, rumors of a relationship between the two also started spreading after seeing Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni, cousin of former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s work, he was last seen in the 2019 hit action-thriller film ‘War’. And now he has ‘Krrish 4’ and ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.